Man dies after rental car burst into flames post-collision at Cassia Crescent

A male driver has passed away after he was trapped in a rental car that burst into flames following its collision into another car on Jan. 7.

Car caught fire following a loud explosion

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said they were alerted to a car that had caught fire at the open carpark at Block 42 Cassia Crescent at about 3pm.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the white Mazda 3 was rented from a car rental company @i_rent_you2 that was listed on the online marketplace Carousell.

Speaking to ST, a female resident, who was alerted to the accident by the smoke emitting from the car, said the car did not catch fire initially.

As the car's cabin was filled with smoke, the female resident and her husband approached the car to check if there was anyone within.

The female resident heard movement from within the car and realised that there was someone in the car.

She then asked her husband to call the police while she went upstairs to seek help from her neighbours.

That was when a loud explosion was heard and the car burst into flames.

Driver pronounced dead at scene

The female resident said a police officer had attempted to pull the male victim out of the burning car, but to no avail.

ST said the blaze lasted for around 15 to 20 minutes before SCDF firefighters arrived.

The fire was put out at around 3:40pm.

The police told Mothership that SCDF paramedics pronounced the driver dead at scene.

The operations manager of the car rental company rushed to the site after being alerted to the incident by the police. He told ST that the car was rented to a man in his mid-30s.

According to the online car rental company @i_rent_you2, renters have to be Singaporeans between the ages of 23 to 69 and have at least two years of driving experience.

The police said they do not suspect foul play, based on preliminary investigations.

Investigations are ongoing.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image screenshot from video from @sgfollowsall/Instagram