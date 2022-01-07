Back

Man dies after rental car burst into flames post-collision at Cassia Crescent

The male driver was pronounced dead at scene.

Fiona Tan | January 07, 2022, 11:40 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A male driver has passed away after he was trapped in a rental car that burst into flames following its collision into another car on Jan. 7.

Car caught fire following a loud explosion

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said they were alerted to a car that had caught fire at the open carpark at Block 42 Cassia Crescent at about 3pm.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the white Mazda 3 was rented from a car rental company @i_rent_you2 that was listed on the online marketplace Carousell.

Speaking to ST, a female resident, who was alerted to the accident by the smoke emitting from the car,  said the car did not catch fire initially.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SgfollowsAll (@sgfollowsall)

As the car's cabin was filled with smoke, the female resident and her husband approached the car to check if there was anyone within.

The female resident heard movement from within the car and realised that there was someone in the car.

She then asked her husband to call the police while she went upstairs to seek help from her neighbours.

That was when a loud explosion was heard and the car burst into flames.

Driver pronounced dead at scene

The female resident said a police officer had attempted to pull the male victim out of the burning car, but to no avail.

ST said the blaze lasted for around 15 to 20 minutes before SCDF firefighters arrived.

The fire was put out at around 3:40pm.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SgfollowsAll (@sgfollowsall)

The police told Mothership that SCDF paramedics pronounced the driver dead at scene.

The operations manager of the car rental company rushed to the site after being alerted to the incident by the police. He told ST that the car was rented to a man in his mid-30s.

According to the online car rental company @i_rent_you2, renters have to be Singaporeans between the ages of 23 to 69 and have at least two years of driving experience.

The police said they do not suspect foul play, based on preliminary investigations.

Investigations are ongoing.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image screenshot from video from @sgfollowsall/Instagram

Comment: My friends & I do Covid-19 tests before we meet. I think everyone should do the same.

It just feels like the polite thing to do.

January 07, 2022, 09:59 PM

TV host Chef Bob's elderly neighbour gives him a present of tang yuan on Winter Solstice

Aww.

January 07, 2022, 08:01 PM

S'pore siblings revamp house with newly-painted walls & aircon to surprise parents returning from staycay

So sweet.

January 07, 2022, 07:51 PM

US to revise S'pore travel advisory after receiving updated Covid-19 data from MOH

Earlier in the week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had reclassified its travel advisory alert for Singapore to "unknown".

January 07, 2022, 07:01 PM

Nan Chiau Pri students bow twice in thanks at stopping car at zebra crossing, praised for being polite

Awww.

January 07, 2022, 06:15 PM

Panda face on anteater's leg letting people rediscover 2019 photo taken in S'pore

Singapore rediscovered.

January 07, 2022, 05:43 PM

26 e-bike & e-scooter riders caught without theory test certificates in first 6 days of enforcement

Enforcement started on Jan. 1, 2022.

January 07, 2022, 04:56 PM

Up to 70% off at Jurong East warehouse selling meat, seafood & S$1 abalone from Jan. 14-31, 2022

Open on Chinese New Year Eve from 9am to 1pm.

January 07, 2022, 04:43 PM

'Good governance', over dogma or ideology, is the key to bringing a better life for our people: Teo Chee Hean

Countries have to work together for the common goal of bringing about a better future, he said.

January 07, 2022, 04:31 PM

MP Baey Yam Keng diagnosed with Stage 1 nose cancer, undergoing radiation therapy

Baey said that he is confident that he will overcome the illness as he had fortunately discovered it at an early stage.

January 07, 2022, 03:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.