To no one’s surprise, Carousellers hawking McDonald’s body-bags for as high as S$68

McDonald's Singapore officially launched its limited-edition cross-body bags at 11am today (Jan. 4).

The bags, which come in two designs, retails for S$14.90 each with any purchase made via McDelivery or in stores.

McDelivery Inbox Treat subscribers received early access to the first 5,000 bags on Jan. 3, online via a promo code or in-store via the My McDonald's App.

Carousell listings

Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for the bags to appear as Carousell listings.

As of the time of writing, there were over 20 listings for the bag in the past 24 hours.

Most of the listings look similar, making use of the promotional image of the bags as well as pictures of the bags in plastic packaging.

From S$23

The listings ranged from S$23 for a single bag to S$68 for two bags.

The most expensive listing as of the time of writing costs S$58 for a Sesame Seed cross-body bag that is apparently in its "original packaging".

This isn't the first time that a flock of Carousellers are reselling new McDonald's merchandise on the popular online marketplace.

Oh, well.

Top image from Carousell screenshots.