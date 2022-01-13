Car catches fire outside Maris Stella High School, son tells driver: 'Mummy, let's get out.'

A black Mercedes-Benz car, with a mother and son inside, caught fire near the entrance of Maris Stella High School at about 7.30am on Thursday, Jan. 13.

The driver was bringing her son, who is in Primary 1, to the school when the incident happened, according to The Straits Times.

Both occupants of the vehicle managed to get out before it burst into flames.

The driver said her son told her to evacuate quickly when they smelled something burning.

He reportedly said: "Mummy, let's get out."

A few explosions were heard from the burning vehicle.

Black smoke emitted from the blaze.

A security guard from the school tried to douse the flames with a fire extinguisher, but could not control the blaze.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived at the scene to put out the fire.

SCDF said in a media statement: "On Jan. 13, 2022 at about 7.30am, SCDF was alerted to a fire along Bartley Road. The fire involved a car."

"SCDF extinguished the fire using two compressed air foam backpacks and a hose reel. There were no reported injuries. The cause of fire is under investigation."

On Jan. 7, a driver died while trapped in a rented car that caught fire after a collision in a car park at Cassia Crescent, next to the Geylang Police Post.

All photos via Shin Min Daily News