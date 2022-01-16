Back

Deaf & blind Shih Tzu, covered with tumours & warts, rescued by animal welfare group

The owners 'calmly surrendered' the dog to the welfare group as though 'everything was fine'.

Zi Shan Kow | January 16, 2022, 08:24 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Volunteers were stunned by the dog's appearance, but the owners of the Shih Tzu named Buddy "calmly surrendered" the dog as though "everything was fine".

"When we looked at Buddy’s picture, it was so gruesome that we took a while to realise it was a dog," wrote the animal welfare group HOPE Dog Rescue Singapore in a Facebook post on Jan. 5.

Over the past two weeks, the animal welfare group has been giving updates about the progress of Buddy, detailing his condition and the two surgeries he has had to undergo.

A serious case of neglect

When the volunteers first met Buddy, he was skin and bones, and "the smell of rotting flesh filled the room".

The staff at the clinic were also shocked to see Buddy, who was in much worse condition than the stray dogs typically brought in by the group.

Though the owners claimed that Buddy is seven years old, the vet estimated that he is twice as old.

Buddy is also not sterilised, and the owners said that Buddy has never been brought to visit a vet.

Image by HOPE Dog Rescue.

Image by HOPE Dog Rescue.

Multiple health issues

A closer physical examination revealed that Buddy was deaf and blind, and suffered from several serious health issues.

Buddy had high blood pressure, elevated kidney readings, and an open mass under his neck that that could not be removed as it is attached to major blood vessels.

He had pus oozing from his gums, and some of the few teeth he had left were extracted as they were rotten.

Buddy’s testicles were abnormally-sized, which had to be removed under sedation.

The vet also removed countless warts from Buddy's body. They were benign tumours that have spread and multiplied over time due to neglect.

Image by HOPE Dog Rescue.

Image by HOPE Dog Rescue.

Diagnosed with skin cancer

Buddy had an obvious swollen and infected mass on his right ear which was successfully removed after a two-hour surgery.

The huge mass weighed 350g, and had likely been left bleeding and growing for more than a year.

The mass was found to be a cancerous tumour after further testing, and Buddy was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, which has spread to his lungs.

Help with vet bills

Despite all his medical conditions, Buddy is described as loving and the "sweetest little soul ever".

Buddy is currently stable and healing well, and will be discharged to a foster home after a few more days of supervision at the vet's.

Image by HOPE Dog Rescue.

The volunteers have since reported this as a case of gross neglect and abuse to the relevant authorities.

Mothership has also reached out to the National Parks Board (NParks) for a statement.

To help the animal rescue group with Buddy's vet bills, email [email protected]

Top images by HOPE Dog Rescue.

Badminton: World Champion Loh Kean Yew's winning streak ends with narrow loss in India Open final

The match lasted around an hour.

January 16, 2022, 08:57 PM

S'pore cabby's daughter chooses his taxi as bridal car to honour family's source of livelihood

How sweet.

January 16, 2022, 06:23 PM

Tsunami hits Tonga & cut off most of its communications, New Zealand prepares to send aid

The extent of the damage is still unclear.

January 16, 2022, 05:08 PM

Tennis star Novak Djokovic 'extremely disappointed' over court ruling to cancel Australian visa

He will be deported and will have to withdraw from the Australian Open.

January 16, 2022, 04:32 PM

Tennis star Novak Djokovic to be deported from Australia after losing appeal over visa cancellation

The decision was a unanimous one from a three-judge panel.

January 16, 2022, 03:56 PM

100,000 children aged 5 to 11 in S'pore have received 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Next phase of vaccination roll-out to commence from Jan. 17, with children progressively receiving their 2nd dose of the vaccine.

January 16, 2022, 02:30 PM

Charles Yeo steps aside as Reform Party chairman, gives more details about how he was arrested

The police categorically reject Yeo's claim that his arrest was "politically motivated".

January 16, 2022, 12:47 PM

Indonesian student, 22, who thought it was 'funny' to sell selfies as NFTs, makes US$1 million in sales

At one point in time, each selfie sold for 0.9 ether, which is around US$3,000.

January 16, 2022, 11:35 AM

Tesla outlet at Millenia Walk allows test drives along East Coast Parkway's scenic waterfront

First dedicated retail store in Southeast Asia.

January 16, 2022, 08:11 AM

78% of 692 new Omicron cases confirmed on Jan. 15 are local

Three deaths reported today.

January 16, 2022, 07:24 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.