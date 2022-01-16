Deaf & blind Shih Tzu, covered with tumours & warts, rescued by animal welfare group

Volunteers were stunned by the dog's appearance, but the owners of the Shih Tzu named Buddy "calmly surrendered" the dog as though "everything was fine".

"When we looked at Buddy’s picture, it was so gruesome that we took a while to realise it was a dog," wrote the animal welfare group HOPE Dog Rescue Singapore in a Facebook post on Jan. 5.

Over the past two weeks, the animal welfare group has been giving updates about the progress of Buddy, detailing his condition and the two surgeries he has had to undergo.

A serious case of neglect

When the volunteers first met Buddy, he was skin and bones, and "the smell of rotting flesh filled the room".

The staff at the clinic were also shocked to see Buddy, who was in much worse condition than the stray dogs typically brought in by the group.

Though the owners claimed that Buddy is seven years old, the vet estimated that he is twice as old.

Buddy is also not sterilised, and the owners said that Buddy has never been brought to visit a vet.

Multiple health issues

A closer physical examination revealed that Buddy was deaf and blind, and suffered from several serious health issues.

Buddy had high blood pressure, elevated kidney readings, and an open mass under his neck that that could not be removed as it is attached to major blood vessels.

He had pus oozing from his gums, and some of the few teeth he had left were extracted as they were rotten.

Buddy’s testicles were abnormally-sized, which had to be removed under sedation.

The vet also removed countless warts from Buddy's body. They were benign tumours that have spread and multiplied over time due to neglect.

Diagnosed with skin cancer

Buddy had an obvious swollen and infected mass on his right ear which was successfully removed after a two-hour surgery.

The huge mass weighed 350g, and had likely been left bleeding and growing for more than a year.

The mass was found to be a cancerous tumour after further testing, and Buddy was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, which has spread to his lungs.

Help with vet bills

Despite all his medical conditions, Buddy is described as loving and the "sweetest little soul ever".

Buddy is currently stable and healing well, and will be discharged to a foster home after a few more days of supervision at the vet's.

The volunteers have since reported this as a case of gross neglect and abuse to the relevant authorities.

Mothership has also reached out to the National Parks Board (NParks) for a statement.

To help the animal rescue group with Buddy's vet bills, email [email protected]

