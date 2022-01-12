Back

BMW driver hits pedestrian after making discretionary right turn at junction near Kembangan MRT

The pedestrian had right of way as the green man signal was displayed.

Nigel Chua | January 12, 2022, 11:48 PM

A BMW driver making a right turn failed to give way to a pedestrian, knocking her to the ground.

The incident took place when the car was making a right turn from Sims Avenue East onto Jalan Kembangan towards Frankel Avenue.

It was captured on video and posted online.

While the lights were green for the driver, "green man" light indicated that the pedestrian also had the right of way.

The driver did not appear to realise that there was a pedestrian crossing the road, and continued at a steady pace through the turn.

On the other hand, the pedestrian appeared to realise that the car would not stop in time, and attempted to get out of the way.

However, it was too late to move out of the car's path.

The car then hit the pedestrian, knocking her off her feet and onto the ground before coming to an abrupt halt.

Discretionary right turns in Singapore

In the wake of two fatal accidents in 2018, an online petition was started, calling for the authorities to ban discretionary right turns at junctions.

LTA then announced its plans to do away with discretionary right turns at 1,200 out of the total 1,600 traffic junctions in Singapore — by 2023.

An update on the progress of this was given in Parliament in March 2020 by Senior Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Transport, Baey Yam Keng, who said that LTA had implemented the replacement Red-Amber-Green (RAG) arrows at over 300 traffic junctions since 2018.

According to a further update in September 2021, RAG signals have been introduced at more than 600 junctions, with the rest to be installed by 2024.

The implementation of the RAG signals was not without hiccups, as seen in the case of the Punggol Field junction, although the authorities have since adjusted the traffic light timings to reduce congestion.

Top image screenshot via SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

