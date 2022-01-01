Back

Betty White dies age 99, just weeks before 100th birthday

Always a Golden Girl.

Belmont Lay | January 01, 2022, 04:44 AM

All-American and beloved actress and comedian Betty White has died just weeks before her 100th birthday, TMZ reported.

The Golden Girls star passed away at her home just before 9:30am on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 (U.S. time).

She would have turned 100 on Jan. 17, 2022.

According to TMZ, White had been extra cautious during the pandemic by mostly spending time at home.

A source told TMZ that White is believed to have died from natural causes as she did not have any sudden illness, nor was she battling any particular ailment.

Career

Her career started in 1939 and spanned eight decades.

White had the longest-running career for any woman in TV prior to her death.

She is best remembered and loved for her role in The Golden Girls, which ran from 1985 to 1992.

She started out in radio in the 1940s.

In 1949, she began working on a TV variety show Hollywood on Television.

She later became its co-host.

She then went on to star in many TV shows.

Her breakout role in comedy was in 1973, when she played Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

It ran until 1977.

She then got her starring role in The Betty White Show.

White won five Primetime Emmy Awards -- including two for Mary Tyler Moore, one for Golden Girls, and one for her 1975 SNL appearance -- along with Screen Actors Guild Awards, American Comedy Awards and even a 2012 Grammy.

