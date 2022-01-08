7 of the best CNY snacks in 2022 sorted by popular favourites, nicest packaging & affordable prices

Wave your goodbyes to Santa, for it’s that time of the year again - where Singaporeans fuss over where to buy the best Chinese New Year (CNY) goodies for their loved ones without having to break the bank.

We’ve come up with a list of seven of the best CNY snacks to buy in 2022, sorted by popular favourites, nicest packaging and affordable pricing.

Read on to find out how to win over the hearts (and tummies) of your friends and family.

Popular favourites

1) Pineapple Tarts from Ding Bakery (S$18.90)

Ding Bakery’s pineapple tarts are well known for their decadence - their crumbly butter outer crust filled with a generous ball of pineapple paste is so good that you won’t want to stop at just one.

At the price of S$18.90 per tub, you can choose between traditional nyonya pineapple tarts, pineapple tart (balls) or top up S$2 for their premium pineapple balls made with French butter (S$20.90).

This year, the time-honoured brand has also come up with a variety of new pineapple tart flavours so be sure to look out for them this festive season.

Premium Melt-in-Your-Mouth Charcoal Pineapple Ball (S$21.90)

Premium Melt-in-Your-Mouth Matcha Pineapple Ball (S$21.90)

Premium Melt-in-Your-Mouth Pandan Pineapple Ball (S$21.90)

Enjoy a 40 per cent discount when you order early, and save up with free delivery for orders over S$100!

Click here to order.

2) Kueh Bangkit

One of my personal favourites to snack on during CNY are the traditional melt-in-your-mouth Kueh Bangkits, and Ding Bakery’s Kueh Bangkits come in an assortment of flavours for you to choose from.

Besides the original Kueh Bangkit (S$18.90), they also have the Gula Melaka Kueh Bangkit (S$19.90) and the popular Pandan Kueh Bangkit (S$20.90).

Click here to order.

Nicest packaging

3) Butter Cookies

Mdm Ling Bakery’s butter cookies need no introduction; those who have tried it would surely remember its buttery fragrance and soft, velvet texture when you sink your teeth in.

This year, the bakery has launched a collection of beautifully clad limited edition gift boxes to hold all your cookies in, including the tropical rainforest-themed Cheery Canopy Collection (S$29.80).

Each Cheery Canopy Festive tin includes their 4 signature cookies, which include Premium NZ Butter, Kopi Siew Dai, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt Chocolate Almond Cookies and Premium Pineapple flavours.

Click here to order.

4) Pink Himalayan Sea Salt Chocolate Almond Cookies (S$18.80)

A popular favourite at Mdm Ling Bakery, the Pink Himalayan Sea Salt Chocolate Almond Cookies are a great option to satisfy those with a deep love for chocolate.

Priced at S$18.80 per bottle (S$15.30 each with purchase of six bottles), every bite is an explosion of a rich cocoa flavour followed by a tinge of savoury aftertaste that leaves one craving for more - you won’t want to miss out on this!

Click here to order.

Customers can also enjoy S$21 off every six standard-sized bottles of CNY snacks purchased from Mdm Ling Bakery. Discount applicable to bottled snacks only, valid from now till 10 Jan 2022.

According to Mdm Ling Bakery, in 2021, many of their popular flavours were sold out two weeks before Chinese New Year. You might want to consider placing your orders in advance, to avoid disappointment.

Exclusive to Mothership readers, they’re also giving away a free gift when you spend a minimum of S$148.

The offer is however limited to the first 250 users, who may quote MLBMSCNY2022 to redeem. Time is running!

Snacks that won’t burn a hole in your wallet

5) Peanut Biscuits

Wrapped in a flakey butter crust, the peanut biscuits from Uncle Lee’s Confectionery are to die for.

These come at the price of just S$16 per tub and can be purchased online or in-store at their new shop in Bugis.

Order online or visit their retail store at 4 Jalan Pisang, Singapore 199071.

Opening Hours: Sun-Fri, 10am to 5pm

Tel: 9386 0412

6) Chiku Chips

Be warned! These savoury fried chiku flakes are hard to stop once you’ve started on them.

Little Nonya’s Cookies is now selling them at just S$16.80 per 150g tub - an ideal gift for those looking out for a delicious yet inexpensive Chinese New Year snack.

Place your orders here.

7) Prawn Sticks

Made by Little Nonya’s Cookies, these prawn sticks are, as their name suggests, the stick version of prawn crackers.

These savoury treats come in 210g tubs and are priced at an affordable S$16.80 per tub, which you can order here.

This sponsored article by Ding Bakery and Mdm Ling Bakery made this writer crave for CNY snacks.

Top image via Ding Bakery, Mdm Ling Bakery and Little Nyonya’s Cookies