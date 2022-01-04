Back

Bedok North & Bedok South Neighbourhood Police Centres merging to form Bedok NPC

The Bedok South NPC will be converted to a Neighbourhood Police Post.

Low Jia Ying | January 04, 2022, 12:51 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Jan. 31, 2022, Bedok North Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) and Bedok South NPC will be merging to form Bedok NPC, the Singapore Police Force announced today (Jan. 4).

The new Bedok NPC will "enhance deployment flexibility", which enables the police to better respond to larger and more complex cases, as well as strengthen the police's outreach and engagement with the community.

New NPC to operate at Bedok North NPC's current location

The police said that the new Bedok NPC will operate from the same premises as Bedok North NPC, which is located at 30 Bedok North Road.

The premises of Bedok South NPC, located at 20 Chai Chee Drive, will be converted to Bedok South Neighbourhood Police Post (NPP).

"Both Bedok NPC and Bedok South NPP will continue to provide residents with round-the-clock counter services," said the police.

The new Bedok NPC will also work closely with its community partners, stakeholders and residents to "ensure a smooth transition".

Members of the public who may have enquiries about the merger can call 1800-244-9999.

First merger in NPC merger plan

The new Bedok NPC is the first merger under the NPC merger plan.

There are three other mergers currently under review.

The police said the mergers will be able to better serve the public by pooling police resources from "smaller, geographically-linked NPCs" to form a larger base of operations.

The police assured the public that their service standards and incident response will not be compromised with the mergers.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Google Maps

M'sian politician fixes potholes himself as he's fed up with slow responses from local authorities

Contractors covered the potholes soon after.

January 04, 2022, 02:22 PM

Project Superstar's Kelvin Tan, 40, marries goalball athlete

Congratulations~

January 04, 2022, 01:46 PM

To no one’s surprise, Carousellers hawking McDonald’s body-bags for as high as S$68

Pretends to be shocked.

January 04, 2022, 01:43 PM

KFC S'pore to bring back chicken skin in new salted egg Goldspice flavour & launches Cheesy Crunch chicken for limited time on Jan. 5, 2022

What diet?

January 04, 2022, 01:29 PM

Annette Lee on life after Sue-Ann & why she used to practise singing in her HDB lift

The multi-hyphenate also shares how rejection during her early gigging days built her confidence.

January 04, 2022, 11:22 AM

6-month-old boy dies after parents leave him with babysitter in Sengkang, police investigating

The baby was taken to the hospital unconscious.

January 04, 2022, 10:56 AM

Public raises S$67,323 for Loh Kean Yew who won S$0 for being badminton world champion

One particularly generous donor contributed S$50,000.

January 03, 2022, 11:16 PM

People in Xi'an complain of food shortages amid strict lockdown, local govt pledge to do better

Residents claimed they had to resort to sneaking out at night to buy food from shop owners like "a thief".

January 03, 2022, 08:05 PM

We tried a lot of dishes from Crystal Jade’s new CNY menus & realised more reunion dinners should include dim sum

Diet starts after Chinese New Year.

January 03, 2022, 05:55 PM

Hyper-realistic hologram of Mandopop legend Teresa Teng performs at New Year's concert in China

Teng had passed away from a severe respiratory attack on May. 8, 1995, aged 42.

January 03, 2022, 05:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.