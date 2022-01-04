Bedok North & Bedok South Neighbourhood Police Centres merging to form Bedok NPC

On Jan. 31, 2022, Bedok North Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) and Bedok South NPC will be merging to form Bedok NPC, the Singapore Police Force announced today (Jan. 4).

The new Bedok NPC will "enhance deployment flexibility", which enables the police to better respond to larger and more complex cases, as well as strengthen the police's outreach and engagement with the community.

New NPC to operate at Bedok North NPC's current location

The police said that the new Bedok NPC will operate from the same premises as Bedok North NPC, which is located at 30 Bedok North Road.

The premises of Bedok South NPC, located at 20 Chai Chee Drive, will be converted to Bedok South Neighbourhood Police Post (NPP).

"Both Bedok NPC and Bedok South NPP will continue to provide residents with round-the-clock counter services," said the police.

The new Bedok NPC will also work closely with its community partners, stakeholders and residents to "ensure a smooth transition".

Members of the public who may have enquiries about the merger can call 1800-244-9999.

First merger in NPC merger plan

The new Bedok NPC is the first merger under the NPC merger plan.

There are three other mergers currently under review.

The police said the mergers will be able to better serve the public by pooling police resources from "smaller, geographically-linked NPCs" to form a larger base of operations.

The police assured the public that their service standards and incident response will not be compromised with the mergers.

