Get these Peranakan cookies in fortune cat-themed tins to impress your relatives this CNY 2022

Between the endearing feline dressed in adorable costumes selling street food in Thailand and a cat cafe at Katong that gives out ​​free kitty meringue biscuits, one thing is pretty obvious: cats and food are extremely popular among Singaporeans.

That’s why we were incredibly psyched when these super cute Chinese New Year cookies came along and topped our kitty charts.

Meet Tian Tian, Quan Quan, An An, Wang Wang, and Nian Nian

The Fortune Cat Collection by Baker’s Brew is a series of five of their signature cookies packaged in adorably paw-some tins.

Aptly called Tian Tian, Quan Quan, An An, Wang Wang, and Nian Nian (which loosely translates to “a more prosperous, safe and peaceful year”), these goodies were developed by Baker’s Brew specially for CNY 2022.

Each of the five cookie tins features different fortune cats, with every design peppered with joy and prosperity symbols.

All tins also feature a peek-a-boo window so that you and your loved ones can preview your delicious lunar treats.

Traditional Lunar New Year goodies with a modern twist

In this collection, you can look forward to three returning signature flavours (Ondeh Ondeh, Pineapple Pillows, and Pineapple Bak Kwa) and two exciting new ones (Hae Bee Hiam and Peanut Almond).

We tried all five flavours and here’s what we thought of them:

Ondeh Ondeh Cookies (S$27.80)

This stuff is legit, no wonder it’s their bestseller signature cookie.

The moment we opened the package, we knew that it was going to be our favourite — the smell of the fragrant pandan crust immediately wafted into our noses, and we couldn’t wait to start eating.

After taking a bite, we were surprised to see the cookie so generously stuffed with gula melaka coconut filling.

Even our parents were impressed by how moist and flavourful these cookies are, because they taste exactly like ondeh ondeh.

If our parents loved it, we’re sure yours will too.

Pineapple Pillows (S$27.80)

Don’t know which flavour to get? You can’t go wrong with the classic pineapple tart.

Made with traditional butter and cheese pastry and filled with premium Thai pineapple paste, they’re the ideal choice for people who prefer light and crumbly pineapple tarts.

Besides, these tarts are not too sweet — great for older folks and people who insist on sticking to their diet resolution.

Pineapple Bak Kwa Cookies (S$27.80)

These delicious buttery cookies are generously filled with Thai pineapple paste and bits of real chicken bak kwa, and they’re strangely addictive.

If you love the sweet and savoury combination of bak kwa and pineapple tarts, you should totally get this.

Hae Bee Hiam Cookies (S$27.80)

The colour, smell and taste of these hae bee hiam cookies are on point.

This spicy-and-savoury newcomer perfectly captures the heat of the dried shrimp sambal without being too overpowering or choky.

These cookies also taste like the hae bee hiam rolls that we all snack on during CNY, but without its hard-to-bite skin.

Simply amazing.

Peanut Almond Cookies (S$27.80)

We all love sugee cookies, but hate it when they cling uncomfortably to our molars like a needy boyfriend.

These peanut almond cookies won’t do that at all, despite having that melt-in-your-mouth quality.

There is a subtle snap with each bite, with its fragrant nutty flavours quickly engulfing your taste buds as soon as you start chewing.

We loved the roasted pastry layers and the sweet-and-salty experience so much that half the container was gone in a blink of an eye.

This is admittedly one of our favourite flavours, and it says a lot since I don’t actually fancy peanuts and almonds.

5 tins for S$128 and 8 per cent early bird discount on pre-orders

If you’d like to save some money, consider getting a bundle of all five flavours at S$128.

This amounts to S$25.60 per tin, which saves you S$2.20 per tin.

From now till Jan. 14, 2022, get 8 per cent off your orders by using the promo code CNY2022.

Do note that in order to get the discount, you’ll need to purchase a minimum of three tins.

To make the deal even sweeter, the homegrown bakery will also throw in a free seasonal carrier when you make the minimum order both online and offline.

For corporate orders, you may email [email protected] for more information.

Retail locations and pop-up stores

Otherwise, hungry bellies can also cop these delectable bakes at various retail stores from Jan. 4 to Jan. 30.

The great news is, you will still be able to get the 8 per cent early bird discount when you purchase in-store from now till Jan.14.

Baker’s Brew branches can be found at the following locations:

Great World, 1 Kim Seng Promenade #B1-K103, S237994 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road #05-46, S238859 Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Rd, #B2-42, S238839 Sembawang, No. 6 Jalan Tampang, S758950 Upper Thomson, 246H Upper Thomson Road, S574370 Tampines Mall, 4 Tampines Central 5, #B1-K19, S529510

Pop-up booth:

[email protected] booth (from now till Jan. 29)

All photos by Baker’s Brew.