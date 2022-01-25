Nifty tips you need to know if you want to survive last-minute CNY preparations

Chinese New Year (CNY) is a big deal for most Chinese Singaporeans.

You spend time with your family, bond over good food during reunion dinners, clean the house to rid of bad luck and wear brand new clothes that represent a new start and fresh hopes for the new year.

But when you're adulting, life tends to get busy. You realise that CNY is coming in a matter of days, and you’ve not cleaned your house, bought groceries, gotten new notes and CNY decorations.

How now?

Get all your CNY essentials from Amazon.sg

If you find the above situation familiar, you’re in luck — online shopping on Amazon.sg can help you check many items on your to-do list and make your last-minute CNY preparation less stressful.

Here’s a guide on how you can spend less and smile more this CNY season with Amazon.sg!

Tips to save more money on Amazon

Besides saving time by shopping online, you should also take advantage of the deals and discounts to save more money when you shop on Amazon this CNY!

Check out incredible discounts from now till Feb. 2 such as up to 30 per cent off carton deals from brands including Tiger Beer, Coca-Cola, up to 25 per cent off Chinese New Year Essentials, S$20 off S$60 daily essentials, up to 15 per cent off Home, Electronic and Toys, and more!

If you’re looking to enjoy a hotpot reunion dinner on a budget, keep a lookout for deals across brands such as Hai Di Lao and New Moon on Amazon.sg, with up to 18 per cent off Hotpot Essentials on Amazon Fresh.

Given the popularity of these items, do note that stocks may run out if you continue to postpone your grocery shopping.

Pro-tip: You can also save some money by using Amazon promo codes. Don’t say bo jio.

First-time customers on Amazon.sg and Amazon Fresh can enjoy S$18 off, with a minimum spend of S$88 using the promo code CNY18.

Last-minute spring cleaning? Get your tools cheap and fast

Spring cleaning should ideally be in progress or almost completed by now. But if you have not started, the first thing is to get the tools ready.

To make your spring cleaning fuss-free, we’d recommend these useful products:

- Method Households Essentials Brand Box

- Vileda Easy Wring & Clean Mop and Bucket Set

And if you have the budget, consider getting the Roborock S6 Vacuum Cleaner, which will automatically clean your house for the ultimate convenience.

Get your spring cleaning essentials.

Saving tip: Order on Amazon and get S$5 off when you spend S$35 on cleaning essentials including Ajax Fabuloso Multi-purpose Cleaner, Downy Fabric Softener, Kleenex Ultra Soft Facial Tissue and more.

Superstitious people may say thorough house cleaning gets rid of the bad luck to welcome an influx of good luck in the new year.

As for the piles of clothes that you have not worn for years, they can continue to sleep in your wardrobe. Just deal with them another day. Prioritise well since we’re left with one last weekend before CNY.

Buy clothes, beauty and skincare products online for a quick glow up

For those who have yet to make their beauty appointments, fret not. Consider a manicure, pedicure and/or face mask at home! You deserve some self-care after all for the hard work you’ve put into CNY preparation.

Here’s what we’d recommend for a pampering sesh at home:

- Catkin liquid lip gloss

- Real Techniques Sculpting Set

- Electric eyelash curler

Shop more beauty and grooming items.

Don’t forget to also check out the newly-launched Watsons store on Amazon, with weekend specials and 1-for-1 deals ongoing for Watsons House Brand, Bath and Body, Skincare and Hair Care products from now till Feb. 6.

Save time with speedy delivery service for your groceries and other CNY-related essentials on Amazon

For anyone who is buying groceries or other health and beauty daily essentials at such last minute notice, our secret weapon to save more time (and our sanity) is Fresh & Fast.

Prime members can purchase groceries, everyday essentials, and more from both Amazon Fresh and Watsons, and get your goods delivered within two hours.

The best part is, Prime members can get this speedy delivery service for free on Amazon Fresh and Watsons purchases above the minimum order..

With a wide range of CNY essentials from food items such as steamboat ingredients and packet drinks, to hampers, household cleaning, health and beauty items all available at your fingertips on Amazon.sg, CNY shopping has never been easier.

Instead of spending time queuing in stores, you can use the time better on other CNY tasks. Right?

Alternatives to angpows

If you did not have time to queue for the new notes at the bank or ATM, send some love in the form of Amazon.sg CNY e-gift cards. Simply fill in the amount you want to give (S$1 to S$500), choose your favourite eGift Card with designs exclusive to this festive season.

Sending e-gift cards can also be a safe, simple and speedy alternative amidst the pandemic (and not to mention, more environmentally-friendly.)

Sit back, relax and enjoy the CNY holiday

If you need more convincing, Amazon Prime members will also have unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video as well as a selection of free PC games, in-game loots, Twitch subscription, and more with Prime Gaming.

It’s truly all you need to entertain your family and guests when they come for a visit.

So if you aren’t a prime member yet, now’s the best time to sign up.

It’s free for the first 30 days, and membership will cost just S$2.99 per month thereafter.

Besides that, Amazon.sg also offers free one-day local delivery on eligible products with no minimum spend for prime members. Try out a 30-day free trial at amazon.sg/prime.

This sponsored article is brought to you by Amazon.sg who wishes you a GRRRRReat Year of Tiger.

Top photo via Shutterstock