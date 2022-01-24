S'porean singer Aliff Aziz wins M’sian reality singing TV show but some M'sians are unhappy

On Sunday (Jan. 23) night, Singaporean singer Aliff Aziz was crowned the winner of the eighth season of 'Gegar Vaganza', a Malaysian reality singing television show.

Second Singaporean to win

The 30-year-old is the second Singaporean to win the contest.

Former Singapore Idol winner Hady Mirza was the first Singaporean to do so when he was crowned co-winner for the sixth season of the show in 2019.

Aliff took home RM100,000 (S$32,093) and a trophy for his victory.

He was also awarded RM2,000 (S$640) in the 'Anugerah Bintang Paling Power Meow' (the most powerful star award) category.

According to Berita Mediacorp, Aliff expressed his gratitude to God, his parents, wife, and the judges following his win.

"All praise be to Allah for granting me this victory. To all my friends (the other contestants), you have done your best," he said.

Some Malaysian viewers were not pleased

Despite his achievement, Aliff was faced with criticism.

Similarly to Hady Mirza's win in 2019, some Malaysian viewers expressed their displeasure when Aliff was crowned the winner.

Translation: "Suki and Nikki (two contestants in the finals) have shown how consistent and powerful their voices are. They are super good! And yet Aliff still won? Bullsh*t. Even if you want to make Aliff Aziz relevant in Malaysia again, don't be so obvious. Like hello, we are not deaf!"

Translation: "How come Alif Aziz won? Haha. There's no wow factor in his performances."

Translation: "Good morning to everyone except those who let Aliff Aziz win #GegarVaganza8. Start your morning by listening to Nikki and Suki who were robbed."

Translation: "The dumbest judging system."

Translation: "This show is trash."

Some defended Aliff

Some viewers, however, disagreed and defended Aliff's capability and talent as a singer and the winner of the show:

Translation: "Aliff Aziz haters be using 'Astro had planned this, we just didn't see it' 'this show is rigged' excuses hahaha that's all you have to say. I don't know why these people are so bitter over his win and in denial that he actually performed the best overall yesterday night for the finals."

Translation: "Aliff Aziz's win was totally deserving. Don't be so bitter guys. Marks were given for tonight, not the previous week etc."

Translation: "Aliff deserve to win tonight. His performance was better than others. Congrats Aliff Aziz."

"Stay humble always and stay away from toxic people"

Singaporean actor Aaron Aziz had dedicated an Instagram post to Aliff.

Aaron congratulated him for his win and offered him some advice.

He said:

"Congratulations brother. I am proud of you. I know you can do something great and accomplish something not only for yourself but for your wife and children as well. Remember what I said in our DM conversation. Don’t look back, just (keep looking) forward. Only then can we progress... God has blessed you with this great comeback. Stay humble always and stay away from toxic people. Congrats once again."

Top image via astrogempak/Instagram.