[FOUND] Police looking for 14-year-old girl who was last seen at Choa Chu Kang MRT

[Update on Jan. 7, 5:36pm: The girl has been found.]

The Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl named Goh Pei Chin Pearlyn.

Here's a photo of Goh:

She was last seen at Choa Chu Kang MRT on Jan. 6, 2022, at around 12pm.

Anyone with information about the girl can call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

