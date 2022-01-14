[FOUND] Police looking for 14-year-old girl who was last seen at Choa Chu Kang MRT

[Update on Jan. 7, 5:36pm: The girl has been found.]
The Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl named Goh Pei Chin Pearlyn.
Here's a photo of Goh:
She was last seen at Choa Chu Kang MRT on Jan. 6, 2022, at around 12pm.
Anyone with information about the girl can call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.
Top image via SPF and Google maps
