11-year-old girl missing since Dec. 30, last seen at Punggol Settlement

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is appealing for more information on the whereabouts of an 11-year-old girl, who has been missing for three days.

Nur Naffasyah Binti Noor Mohamad was last seen in the vicinity of Punggol Settlement on Dec. 30, 2021.

Those with information should come forward

The police requests that anyone with information should come forward by either calling the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit information online here.

The police assures that all information given will be kept strictly confidential.

Top photos via SPF and Raksmey Sor/Google Maps