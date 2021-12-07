Back

Chinese President Xi Jinping wants religion to be regulated & 'sinicised'

The government will 'guide' religious figures and followers to practise and nurture core socialist values.

Jean Chien Tay | December 07, 2021, 10:37 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently announced plans for the "sinicisation" of religion and better regulation in terms of religious matters, Chinese state-run media Xinhua News Agency reported.

Xi said the plans would include active guidance for religions to be adapted to the socialist society, and encourage religious figures and followers to align to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the "great Motherland".

Xi made the comments on Dec. 4 when speaking at the National Religious Affairs Meeting in Beijing.

The meeting was presided over by Li Keqiang, the premier of China, and attended by the upper echelons of the CCP.

Improve religious sector's understanding of history

Speaking at the meeting, Xi said that religious affairs in China should be regulated in accordance with the country’s socialist society.

Additionally, the 68-year-old stressed the need to educate the religious sector on concepts such as "nationalism, collectivism, and socialism".

Xi also mentioned plans to improve the sector's understanding of history, including the CCP's history.

The government will "guide" people in the religious sector and religious followers to nurture and practise core socialist values and promote Chinese culture, according to him.

Xi further stated that religion should not get in the way of the country's administration, law, and education.

To set up a task force

The Chinese leader also mentioned plans to set up a "politically reliable" task force that supposedly has a good understanding of Marxism and religious matters.

The task force will be required to have "firm political thought" and stand by "Marxist religious views", in order to build up religious studies in the Marxist context.

Li also urged the religious sector to learn and understand the measures mentioned by Xi "diligently", and align their thoughts and actions to the essence of Xi's speech.

Top image via Xinhua News Agency

