Heavy rain with thunder in S'pore in afternoons for first half of Dec. 2021

Singapore is forecast to experience bouts of moderate to heavy thundery showers in the afternoons of the first 14 days of December 2021.

Monsoonal winds

In the first fortnight of December 2021, the winds around Singapore are expected to strengthen and shift to blow from the northwest or northeast.

These changes in monsoonal winds signal the start of the Northeast Monsoon season, which is expected to last until March 2022.

Thundery showers expected on most days

On Wednesday (Dec. 1), the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) stated that December is the wettest month of the year, climatologically.

In the first half of December 2021, the strengthening of the high-pressure system over the northern Asian continent is expected to bring northeast monsoonal winds over the South China Sea and equatorial Southeast Asia region, including Singapore, MSS forecast.

The monsoon rain band is forecast to lie close to the equator and bring showers to the surrounding region of Singapore.

In Singapore, we can expect short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days.

These showers may occasionally extend into the evening.

On a few days in the first fortnight of December, Singapore may occasionally experience windy conditions, during which time we can expect fair weather with brief passing showers.

Rainfall for the first half of December is expected to be below average over most parts of Singapore.

Temperatures forecast between 24°C and 33°C

Over the first fortnight of December, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24°C and 33°C.

It may reach 34°C on some days when there is little or no cloud cover, and is expected to dip to a low of 22°C on one or two rainy days.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Unsplash.