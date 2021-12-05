From Dec. 7, UK will require incoming travellers to take Covid-19 test up to 48 hours before departure

The UK has tightened testing requirements for travellers arriving in the country, in response to the new Omicron variant.

Pre-departure test now required

From Dec. 7, all travellers aged 12 years and above must take a PCR or antigen lateral flow device (LFD) test within 48 hours, or two days, before travelling to England, according to the BBC.

The same rule applies to travellers entering Scotland.

This will apply to fully vaccinated travellers and is likely to impact VTL travellers from Singapore as well.

Children under the age of 11 are exempt from taking the test.

Currently, fully vaccinated passengers are only required to book and pay for a covid test within two days of arriving in England.

The UK has seen 160 cases of the Omicron variant so far, with 26 new cases reported on Dec. 4, BBC said.

The VTL between UK and S'pore kicked in on Oct. 19, 2021.

Top photo via Heathrow Airport/FB

