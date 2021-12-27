Tickets for first leg of AFF Suzuki Cup final on sale, S$25 for adults, S$15 for children aged 12 & below

You can buy tickets for the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup final from 9am on Monday, Dec. 27.

The first game of the two-legged final between Indonesia and Thailand is on Dec. 29.

Both legs of the final will kick off at 8:30pm at the National Stadium.

Dec. 29, 2021: Indonesia vs Thailand - 8.30pm, National Stadium

Jan. 1, 2022: Thailand vs Indonesia - 8.30pm, National Stadium

Sale of tickets for first leg

The tickets are priced at S$25 for adults and S$15 for children aged 12 years and below.

They can be purchased online, or via the Ticketmaster hotline (+65 3158 8588).

Sale of tickets for second leg

Sales for the second leg on Jan. 1, 2022 will start on Thursday, Dec. 30 from 12pm.

Summary of ticket sales

Final Leg 1: Online - Dec. 27, 9am

Final Leg 1: Ticketmaster hotline - Dec. 27, 10am

Final Leg 2: Online - Dec. 30, 12pm

Final Leg 2: Ticketmaster hotline - Dec. 30, 12pm

Finals between Indonesia & Thailand

Indonesia beat Singapore 4-2 on Dec. 25 in a match marred by controversial refereeing to proceed to the AFF Suzuki Cup final on a 5-3 aggregate.

Thailand held defending champions Vietnam to a goalless draw on Dec. 26 in the second leg of the semi-finals to hold on to a 2-0 aggregate.

Match days rules for spectators

Gates will open two hours before the game.

Mandatory bag checks will be carried out.

Food and drinks are not permitted in the stadium.

Fans are required to wear their masks at all times.

Spectators will continue to be issued a coloured wrist tag for identification that allows re-entry.

Proof of full vaccination against Covid-19 must be displayed.

Refunds will not be issued to those who fail to provide proof of vaccination.

Children who are exempted from vaccination must be accompanied by an adult aged 21 years and above.

All children aged three and above are required to purchase a ticket to enter.

Strict safe distancing measures will be maintained.

Seating will be in groups of two and 1m safe distancing between each group.

