Omicron cluster detected with 10 cases linked to The Vinyl Bar at River Valley Road

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has detected a cluster of 10 Covid-19 Omicron cases linked to The Vinyl Bar at 266 River Valley Road.

In a press release on Saturday (Dec. 25), MOH said that all 10 cases are fully vaccinated and have mild or no symptoms.

MOH added that it is ringfencing the cases through contact tracing.

Primary case is a traveller who arrived from U.S.

The primary case in the cluster, Case 280,860, is a traveller who arrived in Singapore on Dec. 14 from the U.S. via a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flight.

His on-arrival test was negative for Covid-19, and he tested positive for Covid-19 on Dec. 18.

On Dec. 15, he met a colleague, Case 281,477.

Case 281,477 subsequently visited The Vinyl Bar on Dec. 17.

MOH's epidemiological investigations found that Case 281,477 likely transmitted the virus to a staff of the bar (Case 281,876) and three patrons (Cases 282,091, 282,143 and 282,178) who were at the bar that evening.

Case 282,091 then went on to infect four household members, said MOH.

Close contacts will be placed on quarantine

Staff and visitors of The Vinyl Bar who are identified to be close contacts of the cases will be placed on quarantine.

As a precautionary measure, other staff and visitors to the bar at the same time as Case 281,477 on Dec. 17 will be contacted by MOH for a one-time targeted polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

MOH added that all visitors to The Vinyl Bar are advised to monitor their health closely, and minimise social interactions as far as possible for 14 days from their date of visit.

They are encouraged to see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell.

448 confirmed Omicron cases in Singapore to date

To date, there are 448 confirmed Omicron cases detected in Singapore, with 369 imported cases and 79 local cases.

MOH said:

"We are picking up more Omicron cases because of the rapid spread of the variant across many countries/regions. [...] Given its high transmissibility, it is a matter of time before the Omicron variant spreads in our community. It is important for everyone to continue to play their part and remain vigilant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and to come forward to receive your vaccination or booster dose when offered."

Top image via Google StreetView.