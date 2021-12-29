Back

31-year-old man in Thailand arrested for killing woman, 23, after attempting to rape her on Christmas night

He had confessed to the crime.

Syahindah Ishak | December 29, 2021, 04:53 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Nathachai Atsamat, a 31-year-old man in Thailand, was arrested for the murder and attempted rape of a 23-year-old woman.

According to Bangkok Post, the woman, identified as Inthu-on Korharn, was found dead on the seventh floor of Muang Thong condominium at around 11pm on Saturday (Dec. 25).

Stabbed in the thigh and bled to death

She was stabbed in the thigh and eventually bled to death near the condo's lift. The stab had reportedly cut an artery.

Police investigations found that Nathachai, who lived on the condo's third floor, had spotted the victim on the ground floor.

He subsequently broke into her room and hid inside a cupboard, planning to rape her, as reported by Bangkok Post.

According to the police, the victim had fought back when Nathachai attacked her.

He then stabbed her thigh once before fleeing the scene.

A witness called the police

According to Coconuts Bangkok, a witness who was living on the same floor heard a commotion outside his flat that night.

He opened the door and saw the victim covered in blood.

She told him, as reported by Coconuts Bangkok: "Help! He broke into my room and stabbed me."

The witness subsequently called the police.

Nathachai was also spotted rushing down the fire escape stairs from the seventh floor, forcing the police to lock down the 10-storey condo.

Tried to clean himself after committing the crime

After he had stabbed the victim, Nathachai ran away barefoot.

His bloody footprints led to an empty room on the fifth floor of the condo.

On Sunday (Dec. 26) morning, police found a bloodstained T-shirt and a knife sheath in the toilet of the same room.

The room's floor was wet, and the police believed that Nathachai had taken off his T-shirt to clean himself before changing into another T-shirt he had stolen from the third floor.

His wife had just given birth

Nathachai was arrested in his room just after he had taken a shower, Bangkok Post reported.

A nail scratch was found on his left middle finger, and traces of blood were found in his bathroom, hand basin and on a water container.

The police added that Nathachai had confessed to the crime.

He had told the police that he was drunk and sexually frustrated as his wife had given birth 15 days prior, so he could not have sex with her.

Top image via เรื่องเล่าเช้านี้ on YouTube.

Man in China sentenced to death with girlfriend for throwing his own children from 15th floor

The man had done so at the urging of his girlfriend.

December 29, 2021, 04:38 PM

Strange clouds that only cover half the sky in Japan leave Japanese amazed & petrified

Some locals believe this is the harbinger of an earthquake but there is no scientific evidence on this yet.

December 29, 2021, 04:07 PM

Class 95 DJ Justin Ang had fly removed from ear during New York holiday

It was literally bugging him.

December 29, 2021, 03:58 PM

Wang Lei feels 'betrayed' after S'pore news report focuses on vulgarities over his fundraising work

'Out of the millions of people in Singapore, are you saying that none of them has ever used vulgar language?' asked the getai entertainer rhetorically.

December 29, 2021, 02:51 PM

Blackpink's Lisa & Myanmar actor Paing Takhon crowned most beautiful & handsome faces in 2021

The lists are published annually by TC Candler, a film critic website.

December 29, 2021, 02:47 PM

Outgoing S'pore football coach Tatsuma Yoshida: 'I know I will miss the boys. I will miss S'pore.'

The Japanese has emerged as a fan favourite having put together a team that plays attacking football.

December 29, 2021, 02:39 PM

S'pore couple thought they could rent unit at The Sail for S$2,000/month for 2 years, but landlord-agent brings in another tenant

The couple paid a lump sum of S$48,000 for two years' rental, thinking it was a good deal.

December 29, 2021, 12:44 PM

S'pore-based actor Allan Wu gets Covid-19 in US, says he's 'thankful' to be vaccinated

Based on his current symptoms, Wu thinks he might have gotten the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

December 29, 2021, 12:41 PM

Rapid Covid-19 home test kits not as accurate with Omicron

PCR is still gold standard.

December 29, 2021, 12:15 PM

Local reporter digs more into massage parlours in S'pore malls that provide erotic services

The Chinese daily's feature also found out more about the manner of business solicitation and how the shops are constantly on the lookout for the authorities.

December 29, 2021, 11:10 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.