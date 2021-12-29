31-year-old man in Thailand arrested for killing woman, 23, after attempting to rape her on Christmas night

Nathachai Atsamat, a 31-year-old man in Thailand, was arrested for the murder and attempted rape of a 23-year-old woman.

According to Bangkok Post, the woman, identified as Inthu-on Korharn, was found dead on the seventh floor of Muang Thong condominium at around 11pm on Saturday (Dec. 25).

Stabbed in the thigh and bled to death

She was stabbed in the thigh and eventually bled to death near the condo's lift. The stab had reportedly cut an artery.

Police investigations found that Nathachai, who lived on the condo's third floor, had spotted the victim on the ground floor.

He subsequently broke into her room and hid inside a cupboard, planning to rape her, as reported by Bangkok Post.

According to the police, the victim had fought back when Nathachai attacked her.

He then stabbed her thigh once before fleeing the scene.

A witness called the police

According to Coconuts Bangkok, a witness who was living on the same floor heard a commotion outside his flat that night.

He opened the door and saw the victim covered in blood.

She told him, as reported by Coconuts Bangkok: "Help! He broke into my room and stabbed me."

The witness subsequently called the police.

Nathachai was also spotted rushing down the fire escape stairs from the seventh floor, forcing the police to lock down the 10-storey condo.

Tried to clean himself after committing the crime

After he had stabbed the victim, Nathachai ran away barefoot.

His bloody footprints led to an empty room on the fifth floor of the condo.

On Sunday (Dec. 26) morning, police found a bloodstained T-shirt and a knife sheath in the toilet of the same room.

The room's floor was wet, and the police believed that Nathachai had taken off his T-shirt to clean himself before changing into another T-shirt he had stolen from the third floor.

His wife had just given birth

Nathachai was arrested in his room just after he had taken a shower, Bangkok Post reported.

A nail scratch was found on his left middle finger, and traces of blood were found in his bathroom, hand basin and on a water container.

The police added that Nathachai had confessed to the crime.

He had told the police that he was drunk and sexually frustrated as his wife had given birth 15 days prior, so he could not have sex with her.

Top image via เรื่องเล่าเช้านี้ on YouTube.