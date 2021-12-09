Syed Saddiq leaves parliament halfway to help flood victims clean up their houses

Malaysian Member of Parliament (MP) Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman recently apologised on social media for leaving a parliament session early, but not only was he not criticised for it, he was applauded by commenters.

Syed Saddiq, who is one of the youngest MPs in the country, said that he had to leave the session early to help flood victims in his constituency, Muar.

In a tweet on the night of Dec. 7, the politician said many houses were affected by the flood and properties were damaged.

Minta maaf terpaksa keluar awal dari Parlimen. Muar sekarang dilanda banjir besar.



Banyak rumah tenggelam, barang semua rosak. Saya tumpangkan juga keluarga mangsa di rumah sendiri.



Sampai hari ni kerajaan bagi sifar peruntukan Parlimen Muar. Kosong ringgit. Telur. pic.twitter.com/rqkj5UHzyq — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) December 7, 2021

He added that he was placing some of the flood victims at his own house, and also appeared to insinuate the lack of government action for not allocating any funds for his constituency.

Syed Saddiq recently raised the issue in parliament on Nov. 30, saying that Muar had zero fund allocation, Malaysiakini reported.

"Where is the justice (...)," he asked, before claiming that government MPs were getting RM3.8 million (S$1.23 million) to RM5 million (S$1.6 million), while MPs from the opposing coalition -- Pakatan Harapan -- were allocated RM3.8 million (S$1.23 million).

Taking to Facebook, Syed Saddiq said he had requested funding for his constituency since September, adding that he met with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri thrice but has yet to receive the funds.

Attending parliament session after cleaning victim's house

In a subsequent post on Dec. 8, Syed Saddiq expressed his relief that there were no casualties even though parts of his constituency were submerged in knee-deep water.

He said he went to help out with some cleaning at a flood victim's house, and planned to attend a parliament session afterwards.

"The house was full of mud. The furniture, washing machine, and mattress were all damaged," he wrote on Facebook.

The MP also added bank account details at the end of his post for those who wished to donate to Muar.

Encouraged public to donate to Muar on his birthday

Celebrating his birthday on Dec. 6, Syed Saddiq encouraged the public to donate funds for his constituency as a birthday gift to him.

"To me, there is no gift more special than a gift for the people of Muar," he wrote on Facebook.

The politician added that "every ringgit and cent s " will be used for the people of Muar.

Named in Tatler's Asia Most Influential List

Syed Saddiq was recently included in Tatler magazine's Asia Most Influential List.

The magazine highlighted him as "one of the youngest politicians in the world, and the youngest ever to be part of Malaysia’s government cabinet".

The Muar MP thanked the magazine on his Facebook, and said he was "truly humbled and surprised" for being named on the list.

