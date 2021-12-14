'Squid Game' receives 3 Golden Globes 2022 nominations

South Korean Netflix hit show "Squid Game" has been nominated in three categories for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

The show is nominated in the "Best Drama Series" category, alongside "Lupin", "The Morning Show", "Pose" and "Succession".

Actors Lee Jung-Jae (Seong Gi-hun), and O Yeong-Su (Player 001) also received a nomination each.

Controversy surrounding Golden Globes

The Golden Globes nominations were announced on Monday (Dec. 13) night (Singapore time).

The ceremony will be held on Jan. 9, 2022, although its format remains unclear.

The award's broadcast partner, NBC, said in May 2021 that it will not televise the ceremony after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) came under fire for its lack of diversity and alleged ethical lapses.

The HFPA is a non-profit organisation of journalists and photographers who report on the entertainment industry.

They are the ones who conduct the annual Golden Globes Award and votes on them.

Since the controversy surrounding the HFPA, Variety reported that the association has "diversified its ranks, revamped its bylaws, banned gifts, restricted paid travel and started undergoing significant foundational change".

