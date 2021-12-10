Back

S'porean jailed & fined for operating employment agency illegally, charged S$450 per jobseeker

Targetted those trying to make a living.

Lean Jinghui | December 10, 2021, 04:56 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 44-year-old Singaporean man has been sentenced to four weeks in prison and fined the maximum S$80,000 for operating an employment agency in Singapore without a valid licence.

Ng Chai Hock had been convicted by the State Courts on Feb. 9, 2021, for his offence.

According to a Dec. 10 press release by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Ng later appealed against his conviction and sentence.

His appeal was dismissed by the High Court on Oct. 20, 2021.

What happened

Ng operated the employment agency, JOBSINSG.COM, illegally between March 2016 and June 2017.

Investigations by MOM revealed that Ng had posted advertisements reportedly offering employment opportunities to jobseekers.

However, when jobseekers responded to these advertisements and showed up in person at his office, he'd only collect their physical resumes and request up to S$450 from each jobseeker.

Jobseekers would then be informed that his services would only entail the distribution of their resumes, after they had already made payment.

In its press release, MOM advised individuals who intend to engage the services of employment agencies to first verify their legitimacy.

They can check for the agency's licence here, including whether it's been suspended, revoked, or under surveillance.

MOM added: "Operating an unlicensed employment agency is a serious offence. Members of public who have any information on unlicensed EA activities should report the matter to MOM at [email protected]"

Those found guilty of operating unlicensed employment agencies can be fined up to S$80,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Anyone found to have engaged the services of an unlicensed employment agency, directly or indirectly, can be fined up to S$5,000 per charge.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Google Maps 

China warns Western countries of retaliation after saying nobody cares about Beijing Olympics diplomatic boycott

China going on the offence proves that they do care.

December 10, 2021, 04:04 PM

4th vaccine dose may be needed sooner than expected to fight Omicron variant: Pfizer CEO

However, two doses of Pfizer likely still offers protection against getting seriously ill from Covid infection.

December 10, 2021, 03:19 PM

Father alleges that girl, 5, lost finger in ION Orchard hand dryer

The girl suffered an injury which left her with less than half of her original index finger.

December 10, 2021, 03:02 PM

Marks & Spencer at Raffles City closing down on Dec. 31, up to 70% off at moving out sale

After 35 years.

December 10, 2021, 02:31 PM

Tokyo to introduce same-sex partnerships by March 2023

Japan is the only G7 country that does not recognise same-sex marriage.

December 10, 2021, 01:38 PM

Man bitten 26 times by otters at S'pore Botanic Gardens says no to culling

He explained that he wishes to raise awareness of this incident so that the authorities can take greater action to prevent such incidents from happening again.

December 10, 2021, 01:05 PM

McDonald's S'pore switches to strawless lids for all cold beverage paper cups

This is their last straw.

December 10, 2021, 01:01 PM

Lawyer Lee Suet Fern, wife of Lee Hsien Yang, visits Chee Soon Juan's restaurant

Another visitor.

December 10, 2021, 12:33 PM

German court rules that man who fell while walking from bed to home office suffered 'workplace accident'

He usually starts work immediately after waking up, which had some relevance to his claim.

December 10, 2021, 12:21 PM

I had to babysit my niece & found 8 fun activities for kids in S’pore

Take note, parents.

December 10, 2021, 11:56 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.