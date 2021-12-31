Seriously, today is the last day to redeem your S$100 SingapoRediscover voucher

So it's come to this.

After an entire year, you still haven't used your SingapoRediscover voucher.

What happened? They were introduced in Dec. 2020. It's been a year.

We know, we know. Life. 2021. *Gestures vaguely in the direction of the pandemic and all its associated challenges*

It's been a tough old year.

Anyway, just as a friendly reminder, today really is the last day to redeem the voucher.

Extended until March 2022, but must book today

Yes, the validity of the vouchers has been extended until March 2022.

Which means if your booking takes place up to the end of March 2022, you can redeem and use the voucher.

But Dec. 31, 2021 is the absolute last day to make a booking with one of the government's authorised partners.

If you try to make a booking on Jan. 1, 2022, you can't redeem the voucher.

The easiest way to do it is to make a booking online, then redeem a voucher using your SingPass, worth up to S$100.

Look for this logo on your booking:

Once you've selected your package details, including the date and time, you'll be taken to another window, where you will see this button:

You can redeem your voucher using your SingPass app, in denominations of S$10.

For example, if your experience costs S$50, you have S$50 left for another booking.

If it costs something like S$350, you'll have to top up the remainder.

There are also options to redeem your voucher in person instead of online, which STB details in their post below:

But if you don't feel like going out (and there's no judgement), you also have the option to donate your voucher to those who could really use a break.

Because we all could.

