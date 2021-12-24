Back

S'pore reaffirms 'warm & friendly' ties with South Korea during defence minister's visit

Both sides also discussed potential areas to strengthen cooperation in.

Jean Chien Tay | December 24, 2021, 01:25 PM

Singapore and South Korea have reaffirmed the importance of maintaining strong defence relations between the two countries.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Defence (Mindef), South Korea's Minister of National Defence Suh Wook was in Singapore for an introductory two-day visit from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23.

He called on Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen on Dec. 23, after inspecting a Guard of Honour at Mindef.

Both sides exchanged views on the regional security developments and discussed areas in which bilateral and multilateral cooperation can be strengthened, such as Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) defence, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, cybersecurity and strategic communications.

Suh's visit underscores the warm and friendly bilateral defence relations between Singapore and South Korea.

According to Mindef, relevant health checks and safety measures were taken by the visiting delegation.

Discussed main security challenges in Asia

Taking to Facebook, Ng said he discussed the main security challenges in Asia with his Korean counterpart, including the threat of terrorism, the potential instability on the Korean Peninsula, and the U.S.-China strategic relationship.

Ng also thanked Suh for South Korea’s active participation in the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus.

"As two nations that are heavily dependent on global trade, our common interests are aligned on the importance of an open system based on international law, transparency and peaceful resolution of disputes to maintain regional stability," he added.

Visited Changi Naval Base

During his time in Singapore, Suh also visited the Republic of Singapore Navy's (RSN) Information Fusion Centre (IFC) at RSS Singapura – Changi Naval Base.

According to the RSN, Suh was briefed on how the centre facilitates information-sharing and collaboration between multinational partners as a regional maritime security centre.

The Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) has also attached an International Liaison Officer at the centre since 2019, and RSN and ROKN have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in 2021 to enhance information-sharing.

Spoke at S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies

In the afternoon of Dec. 23, Suh spoke at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) Distinguished Public Lecture on "Republic of Korea's Role for Regional Peace and Prosperity".

According to The Korea Herald, Singapore is a key partner for Seoul's New Southern Policy aimed at deepening ties with Asean.

Suh has also visited Guam and Thailand on his tour before coming to Singapore.

Top image via Ministry of Defence & ROK_MND/Twitter

