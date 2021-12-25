Back

No Covid-19 deaths in S'pore reported on Dec. 24, 1st time in over 3 months

On Christmas Eve.

Syahindah Ishak | December 25, 2021, 11:37 AM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore reported zero Covid-19 deaths on Christmas Eve.

This is the first time the country has reported no Covid-19 fatalities in a day since Sep. 19.

The death toll remains at 820, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

265 new cases on Dec. 24

Singapore recorded 265 new cases on Friday (Dec. 24), of which 177 are in the community, and 79 are imported.

The remaining nine cases are in the migrant worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 277,307.

Singapore's weekly infection growth rate is 0.52, down from the 0.57 the day before.

The weekly infection growth rate has been below one since Nov. 13.

82 new Omicron cases on Dec. 24

Singapore also saw 82 new Omicron cases on Dec. 24, of which 17 are local and 65 are imported.

MOH said that from Dec. 24, Covid-19 cases who test positive for the S-gene target failure (SGTF) will be categorised as Omicron cases, without additional whole genome sequencing (WGS).

The ministry added:

"Based on our local experience, if a person tests positive for SGTF, it is very likely that it is an Omicron variant. This is aligned to the practice in other countries, and does not change our existing public health actions which are already triggered on the basis of detecting SGTF.

Due to this change, the number of Omicron cases will see a one-time substantial increase from the last update, as samples pending WGS have been included in today’s count."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Tan Tock Seng Hospital/FB.

Suga of BTS tests positive for Covid-19 on Christmas Eve

He received two Covid-19 vaccine doses and is asymptomatic.

December 25, 2021, 10:49 AM

No bookings needed for 3rd Sinovac jab, walk-ins for Pfizer & Moderna boosters available for those eligible

Eligible individuals are strongly encouraged to take their third Covid-19 vaccine dose before Dec. 31, 2021, as long as three months have passed from their second dose.

December 25, 2021, 10:44 AM

GrabFood rider using float after massive floods in M'sia christened GrabFloat rider

Malaysia boleh.

December 25, 2021, 04:42 AM

17 of 82 new Omicron cases in S'pore are local cases

"One-time substantial increase" due to a change in the categorisation of Omicron cases in Singapore: MOH

December 25, 2021, 12:33 AM

Beneath Fort Canning is a 92-year-old reservoir that still supplies drinkable water to CBD area

Think you know enough about Singapore? Think again.

December 24, 2021, 11:54 PM

Rui En: S'pore reporters can be 'monks' & 'nuns', 'very kind' compared to overseas media

A new perspective.

December 24, 2021, 07:31 PM

Melaka still a ghost town as domestic tourism muted & foreign visitors non-existent

Very different.

December 24, 2021, 02:59 PM

We asked a terrorism expert for signs of a potentially radicalised individual

The threat of terrorism is still alive in the region.

December 24, 2021, 02:50 PM

100 Easter eggs, callbacks & references in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' you may have missed

You know, I'm something of a movie fan myself.

December 24, 2021, 02:22 PM

Muslim-owned Italian stall at Gluttons Bay has S$14 truffle cheese wheel pasta

Say cheese.

December 24, 2021, 02:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.