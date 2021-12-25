No Covid-19 deaths in S'pore reported on Dec. 24, 1st time in over 3 months

Singapore reported zero Covid-19 deaths on Christmas Eve.

This is the first time the country has reported no Covid-19 fatalities in a day since Sep. 19.

The death toll remains at 820, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

265 new cases on Dec. 24

Singapore recorded 265 new cases on Friday (Dec. 24), of which 177 are in the community, and 79 are imported.

The remaining nine cases are in the migrant worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 277,307.

Singapore's weekly infection growth rate is 0.52, down from the 0.57 the day before.

The weekly infection growth rate has been below one since Nov. 13.

82 new Omicron cases on Dec. 24

Singapore also saw 82 new Omicron cases on Dec. 24, of which 17 are local and 65 are imported.

MOH said that from Dec. 24, Covid-19 cases who test positive for the S-gene target failure (SGTF) will be categorised as Omicron cases, without additional whole genome sequencing (WGS).

The ministry added:

"Based on our local experience, if a person tests positive for SGTF, it is very likely that it is an Omicron variant. This is aligned to the practice in other countries, and does not change our existing public health actions which are already triggered on the basis of detecting SGTF. Due to this change, the number of Omicron cases will see a one-time substantial increase from the last update, as samples pending WGS have been included in today’s count."

Top image via Tan Tock Seng Hospital/FB.