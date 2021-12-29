Back

S'pore & China ink highest number of MOUs in recent years as sign of 'strong' bilateral relations

Singapore hopes to deepen its collaboration with China.

Faris Alfiq | December 29, 2021, 11:42 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore and China signed a total of 14 memorandum of understanding (MOUs) and agreements at the 17th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The highest-level bilateral cooperation platform between the two countries are co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and China's Vice Premier Han Zheng.

Held via videoconference this year, Heng described the JCBC, which was first held in 2004, as "an important platform to give strategic direction to our bilateral cooperation".

High number of MOUs signed reflects strong bilateral relations

Speaking to the media after the meetings, Heng said this is the highest number of MOUs signed during the JCBC in recent years, and it "reflects the strong foundation of our collaboration over the years".

Heng added that agreements signed this year are "forward-looking", which means looking at the post-Covid world.

"We need to have an economy that is much more digitalised, much more reliant on technology and innovation," he said.

The deals encompassed areas such as digital economy, science and technology innovation, green development, and smart cities.

Heng also outlined three emerging areas of cooperation during his bilateral meeting with Han.

They are digitalisation, sustainability and people-to-people connectivity.

Threat of climate change a global priority: Heng

On sustainability, Heng said that the threat of climate change is a global priority, and the discussions on green development "reflects our emphasis on high-quality development".

One of the MOUs signed between both countries was regarding nature conservation.

Areas of collaboration include resource optimisation (plastic and e-waste management) and Zero Waste initiatives that build on the experience in the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City.

Heng and Han also discussed enhancing cooperation in the digital economy.

The use of digital technology can enable economic recovery and promote long-term growth by strengthening the flows of goods, data and finance, Heng said.

"We should deepen collaboration on interoperable digital frameworks, which can be useful for the rest of Asean and indeed, for the rest of the world," he added.

Heng also highlighted that people-to-people connectivity is key to fostering mutual understanding.

In that regard, he shared that he conveyed to Vice Premier Han the hope of many Singaporeans to see a restoration of air connectivity with China.

"I hope that when China is ready to resume cross border travel, Singapore will be among the first countries in which China restores greater connectivity," he said.

Heng also noted that he was glad to hear that Han had "expressed support" for the safe resumption of cross border travel between the two countries, in accordance with the respective health protocols.

Related story:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image adapted via Ministry of Communication and Information

Thailand beats Indonesia 4-0 in 1st leg of AFF Suzuki Cup finals

4-0.

December 29, 2021, 11:25 PM

341 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 170 are Omicron cases

The weekly infection growth rate is 0.71.

December 29, 2021, 11:01 PM

Vivian Hsu says she still cries inexplicably even though the 'misunderstanding' has been resolved

She asked fans to 'give her some time to recuperate'.

December 29, 2021, 07:55 PM

Apple beat other brands to become top smartphone brand in China in October 2021

Filling the premium gap left by Huawei's decline.

December 29, 2021, 06:44 PM

Public can visit panda cub Lè Lè at new nursery in River Wonders from Dec. 30

Do note that viewing periods may be adjusted according to Jia Jia and Lè Lè's level of comfort.

December 29, 2021, 06:42 PM

M'sia govt to decide on abolishing death penalty before end-2022

The study will also assess if rehabilitation of convicts would be the better option.

December 29, 2021, 05:58 PM

First panda cub in S'pore is called Lè Lè

Lè comes from the old Chinese term 'Shi Le Po' (石叻坡), which refers to Singapore.

December 29, 2021, 05:43 PM

S'pore male OnlyFans creator, 22, arrested for allegedly transmitting photos & videos of his private parts on platform

The man will be charged tomorrow (Dec. 30).

December 29, 2021, 05:33 PM

Couple gets married in Old Chang Kee Coffee House near Little India, serves guests nasi lemak

Looks good.

December 29, 2021, 05:24 PM

S'pore goalie Hassan Sunny sells Nasi Padang, Mee Rebus & more at Tampines hawker stall

Support local.

December 29, 2021, 05:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.