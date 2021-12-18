Crunchy fried chicken rice balls by Sing Swee Kee coming to Jurong Point

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
At the rate things are going, westies may soon never have to leave their side of the island.
Come Dec. 21, Sing Swee Kee will be opening their third outlet at Jurong Point’s newly renovated Kopitiam foodcourt.
The Hainanese chicken rice store is somewhat known for their chicken rice balls, which comes in traditional and fried versions.
During the first week of opening, the fried chicken rice balls will be going at S$0.50 each, instead of the usual price of S$2.50 for three.
Each fried rice ball is slightly smaller than a ping pong ball, and it's supposed to come with a crunchy, golden-brown exterior and moist insides.
On the other hand, the traditional version is hand rolled to the size of tennis balls.
Looks like the balls could do with a firmer touch, however.
Have your balls with roasted or poached chicken.
Sing Swee Kee Chicken Rice Restaurant
Main Branch
Address: 34/35 Seah Street, Singapore 188391
Opening Hours: 10am - 8:30pm, daily
Chicken rice balls available from 11am - 8pm, while stocks last
Latest outlet
Address: Jurong Point Kopitiam Foodcourt (Level 3 Stall 13)
1 Jurong West Central 2, Jurong Point #03-42, Singapore 648886
Opening Hours: 10am - 8:30pm, daily
Chicken rice balls available from 11am - 8pm, while stocks last
Top image via Sing Swee Kee Chicken Rice Restaurant and @a.sp00nful on Instagram.
