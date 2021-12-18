Back

Crunchy fried chicken rice balls by Sing Swee Kee coming to Jurong Point

Fun to eat.

Mandy How | December 18, 2021, 07:09 PM

At the rate things are going, westies may soon never have to leave their side of the island.

Come Dec. 21, Sing Swee Kee will be opening their third outlet at Jurong Point’s newly renovated Kopitiam foodcourt.

The Hainanese chicken rice store is somewhat known for their chicken rice balls, which comes in traditional and fried versions.

During the first week of opening, the fried chicken rice balls will be going at S$0.50 each, instead of the usual price of S$2.50 for three.

Each fried rice ball is slightly smaller than a ping pong ball, and it's supposed to come with a crunchy, golden-brown exterior and moist insides.

Photo via Sing Swee Kee/Facebook

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🍴🤍𝕃𝕚𝕧𝕖 𝕥𝕠 𝔼𝕒𝕥🤍🍴 (@a.sp00nful)

Photo via @a.sp00nful/Instagram

On the other hand, the traditional version is hand rolled to the size of tennis balls.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ตาล แก่งฮัว (@kenghua76)

Looks like the balls could do with a firmer touch, however.

Have your balls with roasted or poached chicken.

Photo via Sing Swee Kee/Facebook

Sing Swee Kee Chicken Rice Restaurant

Main Branch

Address: 34/35 Seah Street, Singapore 188391

Opening Hours: 10am - 8:30pm, daily

Chicken rice balls available from 11am - 8pm, while stocks last

Latest outlet

Address: Jurong Point Kopitiam Foodcourt (Level 3 Stall 13)

1 Jurong West Central 2, Jurong Point #03-42, Singapore 648886

Opening Hours: 10am - 8:30pm, daily

Chicken rice balls available from 11am - 8pm, while stocks last

Top image via Sing Swee Kee Chicken Rice Restaurant and @a.sp00nful on Instagram.

