2 S'poreans arrested in Serangoon for suspected drug activities, S$167,000 of illegal substances seized

The men were arrested in two separate operations on Dec. 15 and 16.

Matthias Ang | December 16, 2021, 05:43 PM

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has arrested two Singaporean men in Serangoon for suspected drug activities on Dec. 15 and 16.

Amount of drugs seized can feed around 1,000 abusers for a week

According to a press release by CNB, a total of around 1,867g of heroin, 216g of ‘Ice’, 68 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets, and 12 Erimin-5 tablets, with a total estimated street value of S$167,000, were seized during the operation.

CNB added that the amount of heroin seized can feed about 890 abusers for a week, while the amount of 'Ice' seized can feed the addiction of about 120 abusers for a week.

How were the men arrested?

On Dec. 15, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Serangoon Avenue 4 and arrested a 37-year-old Singaporean man.

About 44g of heroin and various drug paraphernalia were found and seized from the unit, and four packets containing about 1,823g of heroin, as seen below, were seized from a vehicle parked in the same vicinity.

Source: Photo via CNB

A follow-up operation was then conducted in the early morning of Dec. 16, in which CNB officers arrested a 59-year-old Singaporean man in the same vicinity.

During this operation, a total of about 216g of ‘Ice’, 68 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets, 12 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered from the 59-year-old man.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

Top screenshot from Google Streetview

