Students starting Sec 1 studies need not physically report to school 1 day after results out this year

Students need not physically report to their posted secondary school on the next working day after receiving their Secondary 1 posting results on Dec. 22, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Dec. 15.

Refer to posted school's website for instructions

Instead, students should refer to the website of their posted secondary school from Dec. 22 for more information, such as instructions on online purchase of books and uniforms, booklist, and reporting details.

Parents of the incoming Secondary 1 cohort who are on Parents Gateway (PG) may also receive instructions from the posted schools from the afternoon of Dec. 22.

Students who are unable to report to their posted school on the first day on Jan. 4, 2022, due to valid reasons may contact their posted school directly to confirm that they are taking up the place and the school will reserve the place for them.

Posting results

The Secondary 1 posting results will be released on Dec. 22 at 9am.

Posting results can be accessed via the following channels:

SMS via a local mobile number (if provided by the applicant during the application process)

S1-Internet System (https://www.moe.gov.sg/s1-posting) using the student's birth certificate number/ FIN, and the S1 Pin

At the student's primary school

More information on the Secondary 1 posting and S1-Internet System can be found here.

Top image via MOE's Facebook page.