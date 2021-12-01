3 armed men dressed in burqas rob jewellery store in Scotland

Three men have been jailed for an armed robbery at a jewellery store in Dundee, Scotland.

According to a media release by Scotland's Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), the three men are Connor Willis, 24, Anthony Wheeldon, 40, and Dean King, 28.

The robbery occurred around 11am on Sep. 23, 2019.

COPFS shared a footage of the robbery on its official Twitter account.

Armed robbery in Dundee

According to COPFS, King had gotten out of a stolen car before walking into the jewellery store.

A member of the staff had unlocked the door to allow him access.

King subsequently bent down in the doorway to tie his shoelace, preventing the door from closing.

When he didn’t move, the staff member became suspicious and tried to push the door closed.

Stole two Rolex watches

Three men then came out of the stolen car and ran into the shop whilst carrying an axe, hammer and mallet.

They threatened the staff and customers and smashed the display cabinets.

They stole two Rolex watches worth £17,850 (S$32,382), and fled when the staff set off an anti-robbery fog device.

A customer was taken to hospital

A customer who tried to fight the men was hit on the head with the mallet.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

COPFS said that two others were also involved in the robbery.

Armed robbery in Edinburgh

Willis was involved in another similar armed robbery a month before.

He was one of four men who committed the robbery at a jewellery store on Great Junction Street, Edinburgh on Aug. 31, 2019.

The men, who were all masked, arrived at the shop in a stolen car.

One stayed in the car as the other three used a sledgehammer to force their way through the locked door.

Attacked shop owner with axe

The robbers then threatened to kill the shop owner.

One attacked him with an axe, while the others smashed display cabinets.

They stole silver chains, necklaces and bangles, gold bars, chains and coins, watches, and earrings, all worth about £27,000 (S$48,987).

They sped off in the getaway car after the shop owner set off the fire extinguisher and filled the shop with fog.

Sentenced to a total of 32 years in prison

Willis, Wheeldon, and King had plead guilty on Oct. 7, 2021.

On Nov. 30, 2021, they were sentenced to a total of 32 years in prison.

Top images via COPFS/Twitter.