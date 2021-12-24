Back

Customer pranks Seah Im hawker by making him call out 'Sayang' when food is ready

*blushes*

Low Jia Ying | December 24, 2021, 01:33 PM

A man in Singapore played the most innocent of pranks on one of his favourite hawkers at Seah Im Food Centre.

TikTok user Alif Ashaari documented the entire prank in a video that he uploaded on Dec. 21, which subsequently went viral with more than 300,000 views.

Hawker asks for customers' names to collect food

Explaining the set-up for his prank, Alif said that the stall asks customers for their names so that they can call the customer to collect their food when it is ready.

He added that the hawkers tend to call out names "loudly".

With everything in place, Alif waits patiently for his food, positioning himself to get a full view of his prank unfolding.

When the time for him to collect his food came, the hawker pulled down his mask and shouted "Sayang" loudly across the food centre.

"Sayang" is Malay for "darling", a common term of endearment.

Hearing this, Alif chuckles out loud, identifying himself as the mastermind behind the prank.

Customer and hawkers laugh along

Alif goes to collect his food, and the rest of the hawkers can be heard laughing along.

The hawker greets Alif with "Hey sayang" again at the stall, drawing more laughs from his fellow hawkers.

Alif encouraged people to support this stall, adding that the food is "superb".

The stall, Farasha Muslim Food, is located at Seah Im Food Centre.

Watch the full video here:

@alif_ashaariWhen to Seah Imm for dinner. This is what happen. #fyp #sgfood♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

All photos via @alif_ashaari/TikTok

