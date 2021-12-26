RM & Jin from BTS also test positive for Covid-19

Two more members from K-pop sensation BTS have tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to Korea from U.S. performances.

Suga, followed by RM and Jin

According to Reuters, RM and Jin have also tested positive for Covid-19 out of the seven-man-strong BTS group.

Suga had tested positive a day earlier on Dec. 24, before RM and Jin were also confirmed with the virus on Dec. 25.

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, tested positive while on quarantine at home, whereas RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, tested positive as he was planning to leave quarantine.

Jin (Kim Seok-jin) had tested negative twice and left quarantine. However, he was later diagnosed with Covid-19 after experiencing some mild symptoms.

Variety reported that the three members are either experiencing mild symptoms, or no symptoms at all.

All vaccinated

All three members have received both vaccines doses, where the second dose was administered in August.

None of them have come into contact with each other, or the other BTS members, since returning to South Korea.

The band held its concert "Permission to Dance On Stage" over the course of four days from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2 in SoFi Stadium at Inglewood, California, United States.

This was followed by an appearance at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball on Dec. 3 at The Forum in Los Angeles, California, United States, where BTS performed alongside other big names like Ed Sheeran and Lil Nas X.

After their performances, all members returned to South Korea on different dates, with Jin returning on Dec. 6, RM on Dec. 17, and Suga on Dec. 23.

All seven are currently on an "extended period of rest" to spend time with their families and "recharge with creative energy".

You can read Big Hit's full statement, as translated by Soompi, below:

Hello. This is Big Hit Music. BTS members RM and Jin were diagnosed with Covid-19 on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 25. After returning on Friday the 17th from the United States following his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period, RM immediately underwent PCR testing, was found negative and entered into self-quarantine in his home as mandated by Covid-19 control procedures. However, he underwent PCR testing today before his scheduled release from quarantine and was found to be positive for Covid-19; he is currently exhibiting no particular symptoms. Jin returned to Korea on Monday, Dec. 6 and underwent PCR testing immediately after his return and again before his release from self-quarantine, and was found negative on both occasions. However, feeling flu-like symptoms this afternoon he underwent PCR testing and was found positive for Covid-19 late this evening. He is exhibiting mild symptoms including light fever, and is undergoing self-treatment at home. RM and Jin both completed their second round of Covid-19 vaccinations in late August, and are currently undergoing self-treatment at home as per health authority guidelines. Neither member had any contact with other members after their return to Korea. Our company will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of RM and Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will continue to cooperate fully with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities. Thank you.

Experience BTS in Singapore

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images from @BTS_official/Twitter and @kim_henna93/Instagram