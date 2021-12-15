Back

Plaza Singapura new takeaway stall offers Japanese rice sandwiches from S$4.60

The rice sandwich is trending in Japan.

Mandy How | December 15, 2021, 03:42 PM

With the dabao culture pervasive in Singapore, Ricesando Tokyo has opened at the right time.

The new concept at Plaza Singapura offers diners a change from the usual takeaway items with their Japanese rice sandwiches.

Photo by Mandy How

Although comprising elements of rice and seaweed, it's quite unlike a sushi—the rice sandwich comes hot and savoury, with its proteins cooked on a teppan (flat grill).

More of a rice bowl in sandwich form, if you need to wrap your mind around it.

Photo by Mandy How

Prices start from S$4.60 for a Tuna Corn sandwich and go up to S$8.20 for an Una-Gyu (unagi and beef) sandwich.

We predict a few popular options:

  • Miso Pork Yakiniku (S$5.80)

  • Gyu Sukiyaki (S$6.20)

  • Sunny Hamburg (S$6.80)

You can make it a set for an extra S$4.80, which completes the meal with a side and a drink.

It's a cute takeaway box, but you'll only get this packaging if you're buying three sandwiches and above. Photo by Mandy How.

Photo by Mandy How.

Here's their nifty menu:

Photo by Mandy How

For its price, one cannot complain about the taste, although some might find the sandwich not substantial enough for their appetites.

Unagi on the left, Sunny Hamburg on the right. Photo by Mandy How.

However, the portions for the proteins are quite impressive for a small eater—for the flavours we tried we got overflowing yakiniku and a thick slab of unagi to go with the rice.

And go with the rice you should, as the ingredients got a little salty on their own.

Miso Pork Yakiniku. Photo by Mandy How.

Photo by Mandy How

We're told that the rice and seaweed are imported from Japan for better quality, affording a chewier texture to the grains and a crisp contrast from the seaweed.

The kaarage tastes like—well, kaarage, but quite plump with meat, if that makes sense.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Karen Lui

Food is prepared on the spot, so you'll get it fresh off the grill.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Overall, a decent option that makes takeaway food less boring, but it might be better suited to small eaters.

Ricesando Tokyo

Address: B2-45, Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238839

Opening Hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

Top image by Mandy How

