Plaza Singapura new takeaway stall offers Japanese rice sandwiches from S$4.60

With the dabao culture pervasive in Singapore, Ricesando Tokyo has opened at the right time.

The new concept at Plaza Singapura offers diners a change from the usual takeaway items with their Japanese rice sandwiches.

Although comprising elements of rice and seaweed, it's quite unlike a sushi—the rice sandwich comes hot and savoury, with its proteins cooked on a teppan (flat grill).

More of a rice bowl in sandwich form, if you need to wrap your mind around it.

Prices start from S$4.60 for a Tuna Corn sandwich and go up to S$8.20 for an Una-Gyu (unagi and beef) sandwich.

We predict a few popular options:

Miso Pork Yakiniku (S$5.80)

Gyu Sukiyaki (S$6.20)

Sunny Hamburg (S$6.80)

You can make it a set for an extra S$4.80, which completes the meal with a side and a drink.

Here's their nifty menu:

For its price, one cannot complain about the taste, although some might find the sandwich not substantial enough for their appetites.

However, the portions for the proteins are quite impressive for a small eater—for the flavours we tried we got overflowing yakiniku and a thick slab of unagi to go with the rice.

And go with the rice you should, as the ingredients got a little salty on their own.

We're told that the rice and seaweed are imported from Japan for better quality, affording a chewier texture to the grains and a crisp contrast from the seaweed.

The kaarage tastes like—well, kaarage, but quite plump with meat, if that makes sense.

Food is prepared on the spot, so you'll get it fresh off the grill.

Overall, a decent option that makes takeaway food less boring, but it might be better suited to small eaters.

Ricesando Tokyo

Address: B2-45, Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238839

Opening Hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

Top image by Mandy How