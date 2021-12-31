Back

China bans national football players from getting tattoos, existing tattoos to be removed or covered up

To "set a good example for society".

Lean Jinghui | December 31, 2021, 10:50 AM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The government agency responsible for sports in mainland China has banned footballers on the Chinese national team from getting new tattoos, and instructed players who have already been inked to remove or cover up existing ones, in a statement released on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Under a section titled "Suggestions for strengthening the management of football players", the General Administration of Sport of China (GAS) said that the Chinese Football Association has set out clear disciplinary requirements for national team players to follow, reported Sohu.

The requirements are meant to "strengthen football players' lives, training and competition management", and demonstrate the "positive spirit" of Chinese football players, to "set a good example for society".

Tattoos taboo

Under the new rules, athletes from the national team and the Under-23 (U23)  team will be "strictly prohibited" from having new tattoos.

They are also advised to remove existing tattoos.

"If there are special circumstances agreed to by the rest of the player's team, the tattoos must be covered up during training and matches", the GAS added.

Teams that play at the Under-20 (U20) level and below are also not allowed to recruit members who are tattooed.

Discussion on Weibo

While some fans expressed that they "hated tattoos" and supported the decision, several others took to social media platform Weibo to lambast the point of the tattoo ban.

According to AFP, one fan asked "Are we choosing a good football player or a saint?", while another questioned "Shall we just say outright that only the Party members could play football?"

Other commenters pointed out that the quality of the Chinese national football team is unrelated to having tattoos, retorting that internationally, several world class players such as Argentina's Messi and Brazil's Neymar also sport tattoos.

Via Weibo

Via Weibo

Via Weibo

Another commenter agreed that the energy spent on the tattoo ban could be redirected into improving the quality of players' football skills, questioning:

"What's wrong with tattoos? Does being tattooed affect one's ability to play football? If a football prodigy likes being tattooed, and his idol is heavily tattooed, and he wants to tattoo something similar to that of his idol to encourage himself, is that wrong?

Yes, traditionally, being tattooed was associated with punishment for criminals, but we are no longer living in the past.

Last year, a women's football match was called off after many players were told they were not allowed to have dyed hair.

I don't understand why supposedly normal wants like dyeing one's hair and getting tattooed need to be banned.

Rather, we should be focusing on football playing.

Does being tattooed mean that you can't fight for glory for your country?"

Via Weibo

According to Reuters, there has been a growing number of high-profile Chinese players who have sported tattoos, including international defender Zhang Linpeng and midfielder He Chao.

In 2018, there were reports that Zhang, who plays for the national team and the Guangzhou Evergrande club, was dropped not because of injury as claimed, but because of his heavily tattooed body.

The hashtag #国青国少严禁征调有纹身的球员# (#China youth team prohibited from recruiting tattooed football players) has attracted over 79 million views and over 4,300 discussions on Weibo.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Weibo and One World Sports Facebook

Rebecca Lim & Chiou Huey 'dance' barefoot with cockroaches in dumpster in behind-the-scenes

Art imitates life.

December 31, 2021, 10:49 AM

Temperatures in S'pore to fall to 23°C on New Year's Eve & 2022 first weekend

Spending both 2021 and 2022 at home as a burrito wrap.

December 31, 2021, 05:16 AM

311 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 103 are Omicron cases

1 death reported today.

December 31, 2021, 12:58 AM

NTU & Harvard scientists develop biodegradable food packaging that can keep strawberries fresh for a longer period

This new material can help to reduce food waste and plastic waste.

December 31, 2021, 12:10 AM

MOH addresses 'serious allegation' linking purported death of teenager to Covid vaccine

MOH called on the public to refrain from unsubstantiated speculation while more tests are being done.

December 30, 2021, 08:55 PM

Man arrested after allegedly slamming innocent tuxedo cat against a wall at Ang Mo Kio Blk 645

The man believed to be connected to this case of animal cruelty was arrested two days after a report was made.

December 30, 2021, 07:05 PM

Plenty of people flocked to St John's, Lazarus & Kusu Islands over Christmas long weekend

A massive telepathy among Singaporeans.

December 30, 2021, 06:56 PM

Many agree to show up after TikTok video informs people to dance outside Hillion Mall on Jan. 1, 2022

"Calling all west siders"

December 30, 2021, 06:06 PM

Brunei suspends all non-essential travel from Jan. 1, 2022, including S'pore due to Omicron

Other countries on the list were China and Australia.

December 30, 2021, 05:48 PM

3 Golden Mile F&B outlets found to have breached Covid-19 regulations during island-wide inspection

Police raiding.

December 30, 2021, 05:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.