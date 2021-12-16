Back

Python chills by itself on Boat Quay railing, possibly enjoying night breeze

It was enjoying the nightlife.

Ashley Tan | December 16, 2021, 04:55 PM

One woman in Singapore was enjoying the night breeze at Boat Quay when she came across a reticulated python.

Lorie Ordiales was walking her dog when she noticed something moving on the railing, leading her to discover the presence of the reptile.

The encounter had occurred on Dec. 15.

Just chilling

The large snake was chilling on a railing by the riverside, and Ordiales subsequently shared some photos she snapped to Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings.

Photo courtesy of Lorie Ordiales

She told Mothership that it was around 7:45pm at the time, and the python later slid back down to the edge of the river.

Ordiales shared that she wasn't too surprised at the encounter — this was her second time seeing a python at Boat Quay.

Other passers-by however, reacted with surprise, and even jokingly asked Ordiales if the snake was her pet.

Gif courtesy of Lorie Ordiales

Gif courtesy of Lorie Ordiales

Commenters reacted with awe at Ordiales' sighting. Some also suggested possible reasons for the python's presence at such an urbanised location.

Leave snakes alone

Reticulated pythons can grow to almost 10m, and are occasionally spotted in urban areas in Singapore.

They play an important role by keeping the population of pests, such as rodents, low.

Pythons are also shy creatures that will typically try to slither away, and will not attack unless disturbed or provoked.

If you come across them, keep a safe distance, move away slowly, and leave them alone.

You can also call NParks' Animal Response Centre at 1800 476 1600 or Acres at 9783 7782 for help.

Read more in the advisory found here.

Top photo courtesy of Lorie Ordiales

