M'sia lawmaker pulls out raw chicken during state assembly to highlight cost of poultry

A Perak state assemblyman in Malaysia pulled out a whole fresh chicken from a plastic bag on Dec.14 when the state assembly was in progress.

The PKR lawmaker, Muhamad Arafat Varisai Mahamad, wanted to protest, make a point, and question the state government's actions in light of the increasing prices of poultry.

Along with the raw chicken, he also held in his hand a piece of receipt as proof that the price of chickens was indeed high.

Inaction over rising prices

Arafat pointed fingers at Plantations, Agriculture, and Food Industry Committee chairman Razman Zakaria for his inaction over the rising food prices.

"The issue facing the public right now is the increasing prices of goods," Arafat said.

"[Razman] has no plans, and he has not been doing anything to solve this problem," Arafat claimed, and added that Razman did not hold any meetings with suppliers and retailers to understand the whole situation.

Brought a surprise

Arafat then put on a pair of disposable gloves and "brought a surprise" for Razman.

He pulled a whole fresh chicken out of a bag and showed it to the members of the state assembly.

This action elicited laughter and cheers.

Arafat allegedly bought the chicken from Razman's constituency at Gunung Semanggol.

"Before Dec. 7, the price of chicken was more than RM10 (S$3.20) per kilogram," he said.

"After the Keluarga Malaysia Maximum Price Scheme was announced, the price dropped to RM9.30 (S$3)," he added.

The Keluarga Malaysia Maximum Price Scheme is part of the government's effort to stabilise the price of essential goods and ensure the availability of supply in the market.

The scheme takes effect from Dec. 7 to 31.

Prices for chickens, eggs and vegetables are among the 12 daily essentials regulated under the scheme.

Speaker reprimands lawmaker

The following day, on Dec. 15, the speaker of the state assembly Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid, reprimanded Arafat's actions of bringing a raw chicken into the chambers, Bernama reported.

Zahir also asked security personnel to conduct a thorough search on bags and packages before entering the hall.

"I hope that no one would want to bring goats or cows to today's sitting," he joked before starting the session.

Top images screenshot via DUN Perak/YouTube