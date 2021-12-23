Back

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai’s interview denying previous sexual assault claims raises more questions than answers

Is there more that meets the eye?

Sulaiman Daud | Kayla Wong | December 23, 2021, 12:43 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Local Chinese-language broadsheet Lianhe Zaobao (ZB) published an exclusive interview with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai on Dec. 19.

It was the first time that Peng, who previously accused China's former vice premier Zhang Gaoli of sexually assaulting her, had publicly addressed the matter on camera in public.

Within minutes of publishing her allegations, which included an on-and-off affair with Zhang, her post was taken off Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Extramarital relationships are banned by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) among its cadres, and is a reason often cited when charging senior officials with corruption, according to Bloomberg.

Searches for Peng's name after her exposé only turned up results unrelated to her accusations involving one of the country's most powerful politicians (Zhang previously sat on China's top decision-making body, the Politburo Standing Committee).

Chinese state media and reporters later posted pieces of evidence one after another to prove that Peng is safe and well.

The International Olympic Committee, whose president Thomas Bach is personally acquainted with Zhang, also released a statement saying that they had a video call with Peng, who said she was "safe and well".

In the exclusive six-minute interview with ZB, which appeared off-the-cuff, Peng seemed unclear about the questions posed by the journalist.

She also cut short the interview when she was asked about her daily activities in Beijing.

Image via Getty Images

Eyebrows raised over scoop

Peng also stressed that she has never said nor written about anyone sexually assaulting her.

Zaobao's interview however did not quell all of the public's concerns for Peng, with some commenters on Zaobao's page expressing their doubts that Peng had truly spoken out of her own volition without pressure from the authorities, although a number of commenters continued to reiterate the Chinese government's views that foreign media simply wanted to smear China.

Some journalists and human rights advocates surmised that the interview had possibly been sanctioned by the Chinese state.

Wang Yaqiu, a Chinese-born senior China researcher for Human Rights Watch, referred to Zaobao as a "pro-Beijing" newspaper, and expressed her opinion that the interview might not have been as organic as what the Chinese government wanted audiences to believe.

A Twitter user also dug up a video from years ago in which Peng could be heard speaking English fluently -- Peng had claimed in the interview with Zaobao that her English is not good enough to translate a letter she had purportedly written to WTA Chairman Steve Simon.

Other Twitter users, such as Chinese lawyer and human rights advocate Teng Biao, voiced their suspicions regarding the timing of the interview as well and repeated the observation that besides state-approved parties, nobody else had been able to reach Peng.

Journalist Bill Birtles, former China correspondent for the Australia Broadcasting Corporation, tweeted his suspicions too.

In a follow up tweet, Birtles said that Ding Li, a man who had previously claimed to be an associate of Peng's, can also be seen in the video.

Ding Li had previously said to international media that Peng was absolutely under "no pressure", but said that Peng would not be speaking to the BBC because she wanted to "rest" at home.

It wasn't only foreign journalists who had questions over the story.

Former Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Ambassador-at-Large, Bilahari Kausikan, shared a Facebook post about the impression given by Zaobao's story.

The retired diplomat followed up with another post, referring to a South China Morning Post article with the headline "WTA 'not satisfied' by China tennis star Peng Shuai's sex claim denial" and saying, "Few would be (except ZB?)".

Although Zaobao is one of the foreign sites that are blocked in China, it manages an account on Weibo that has a substantial following.

Response from Chinese foreign ministry

The Chinese foreign ministry has previously denied knowing anything at all about the issue regarding Peng's allegations, with its spokesperson Zhao Lijian saying on Nov. 15 that it was "not a diplomatic question".

ZB's latest exclusive on Dec. 19 has renewed interest in the issue.

The ministry has yet to respond to the chatter surrounding the latest interview.

Top image from Bill Birtles' Twitter and Sport.ro Facebook page

 

27-year-old man in S'pore charged with 'terrorism financing'

He was earlier arrested in November 2021.

December 23, 2021, 12:41 PM

Record 76 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Dec. 22

245 cases in the community.

December 23, 2021, 11:37 AM

Raeesah Khan refutes parts of testimony from all 3 Workers' Party leaders, says she 'would not lie on oath'

Raeesah Khan maintains that she was telling her truth in her earlier hearings before the Committee.

December 23, 2021, 11:03 AM

Popular hawker stall First Street Teochew Fish Soup opening in Hougang on Dec. 28, 2021

Third outlet.

December 23, 2021, 10:40 AM

FairPrice selling half shell abalone for S$0.90 from Dec. 23, 2021, no max limit

CNY music coming on after this week.

December 23, 2021, 09:48 AM

Heavily pregnant woman with no cash on her grateful after VivoCity Kopitiam manager taps his own card to buy her lunch

No questions asked.

December 23, 2021, 04:56 AM

Hikers tried to help woman, 48, who got hit & killed by concrete slab in Upper Bukit Timah Road forest

Traces of people providing assistance were visible at the scene.

December 23, 2021, 04:22 AM

S'pore ties 1-1 with Indonesia in 1st leg of AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals

Ikhsan Fandi scored the equaliser for the Lions.

December 23, 2021, 01:05 AM

Raeesah Khan not suffering from ‘dissociation' or significant disorder during earlier testimony: Psychiatrist

The IMH consultant provided his assessment after Raeesah underwent a psychiatric assessment.

December 22, 2021, 11:34 PM

Young people in S’pore, there’s no shame in seeking mental help

It’s okay to not be okay.

December 22, 2021, 08:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.