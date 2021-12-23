Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai’s interview denying previous sexual assault claims raises more questions than answers

Local Chinese-language broadsheet Lianhe Zaobao (ZB) published an exclusive interview with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai on Dec. 19.

It was the first time that Peng, who previously accused China's former vice premier Zhang Gaoli of sexually assaulting her, had publicly addressed the matter on camera in public.

Within minutes of publishing her allegations, which included an on-and-off affair with Zhang, her post was taken off Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Extramarital relationships are banned by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) among its cadres, and is a reason often cited when charging senior officials with corruption, according to Bloomberg.

Searches for Peng's name after her exposé only turned up results unrelated to her accusations involving one of the country's most powerful politicians (Zhang previously sat on China's top decision-making body, the Politburo Standing Committee).

Chinese state media and reporters later posted pieces of evidence one after another to prove that Peng is safe and well.

The International Olympic Committee, whose president Thomas Bach is personally acquainted with Zhang, also released a statement saying that they had a video call with Peng, who said she was "safe and well".

In the exclusive six-minute interview with ZB, which appeared off-the-cuff, Peng seemed unclear about the questions posed by the journalist.

She also cut short the interview when she was asked about her daily activities in Beijing.

Eyebrows raised over scoop

Peng also stressed that she has never said nor written about anyone sexually assaulting her.

Zaobao's interview however did not quell all of the public's concerns for Peng, with some commenters on Zaobao's page expressing their doubts that Peng had truly spoken out of her own volition without pressure from the authorities, although a number of commenters continued to reiterate the Chinese government's views that foreign media simply wanted to smear China.

Some journalists and human rights advocates surmised that the interview had possibly been sanctioned by the Chinese state.

Wang Yaqiu, a Chinese-born senior China researcher for Human Rights Watch, referred to Zaobao as a "pro-Beijing" newspaper, and expressed her opinion that the interview might not have been as organic as what the Chinese government wanted audiences to believe.

So, after 48 days, Peng Shuai unexpectedly encountered a journalist from a pro-Beijing newspaper and then casually answered her questions about an event that gandered intense international attention. Wow, so natural, very real, everyone now believes it. Congratulations, the CCP! https://t.co/qBgw8Ob3ib — Yaqiu Wang 王亚秋 (@Yaqiu) December 19, 2021

A Twitter user also dug up a video from years ago in which Peng could be heard speaking English fluently -- Peng had claimed in the interview with Zaobao that her English is not good enough to translate a letter she had purportedly written to WTA Chairman Steve Simon.

#PengShuai speaking nearly flawless English, almost 10 years ago, re: claim of needing #CGTN's help in translating her letter to the #WTA...https://t.co/06XBkW6rQW — Peter Dahlin (@Peterinexile) December 20, 2021

Other Twitter users, such as Chinese lawyer and human rights advocate Teng Biao, voiced their suspicions regarding the timing of the interview as well and repeated the observation that besides state-approved parties, nobody else had been able to reach Peng.

Today #PengShuai (involuntarily) said she "did not accuse anyone of sexual assault""her weibo post had been misunderstood".

The world has been discussing it for 47 days, nobody was able to reach her out except the Party/its puppets.

Needs 47 days to say she'd been misunderstood? — 滕彪 (@tengbiao) December 19, 2021

Journalist Bill Birtles, former China correspondent for the Australia Broadcasting Corporation, tweeted his suspicions too.

Amazing scoop for the reporter from Beijing-friendly Singo outlet Lianhe Zaobao who just randomly door-stopped the most sought-after woman in China, surrounded by sports industry heavyweights, for an awkward 5-min edited interview.. covering some key questions, ignoring others 🧐 pic.twitter.com/Aa1gwz8Vrw — Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) December 20, 2021

In a follow up tweet, Birtles said that Ding Li, a man who had previously claimed to be an associate of Peng's, can also be seen in the video.

Ding Li had previously said to international media that Peng was absolutely under "no pressure", but said that Peng would not be speaking to the BBC because she wanted to "rest" at home.

It wasn't only foreign journalists who had questions over the story.

Former Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Ambassador-at-Large, Bilahari Kausikan, shared a Facebook post about the impression given by Zaobao's story.

The retired diplomat followed up with another post , referring to a South China Morning Post article with the headline "WTA 'not satisfied' by China tennis star Peng Shuai's sex claim denial" and saying, "Few would be (except ZB?)".

Although Zaobao is one of the foreign sites that are blocked in China, it manages an account on Weibo that has a substantial following.

Response from Chinese foreign ministry

The Chinese foreign ministry has previously denied knowing anything at all about the issue regarding Peng's allegations, with its spokesperson Zhao Lijian saying on Nov. 15 that it was "not a diplomatic question".

ZB's latest exclusive on Dec. 19 has renewed interest in the issue.

The ministry has yet to respond to the chatter surrounding the latest interview.

