3 otters train with S'pore football team on Geylang field

Three otters showed up at Geylang ActiveSG Field on Dec. 3 as the Singapore football team was training there.

Footage of the otters gallivanting and running across the field was put up on the Football Association of Singapore Instagram page on Dec. 4.

The short 21-second clip showed at least three adult otters on the pitch.

They appeared unfazed by the floodlights and presence of humans and footballs.

There was a slight commotion audible in the clip, as excited and raised voices and laughter could be heard off-camera.

The otters then ran towards the far end of the pitch before the scene cut off.

Lions training for Suzuki Cup in Singapore

Singapore is hosting the Suzuki Cup, which kicks off on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) lobbied the Asean Football Federation (AFF) hard in September to be allowed to host the tournament here.

Some 10,000 fans would be allowed to catch games at the 55,000-capacity National Stadium, one of two venues for Suzuki Cup matches.

The 6,000-seater Bishan Stadium will host a maximum of 1,000 fans.

Up to 400 players, coaches and officials from the region are expected to converge for the Suzuki Cup in Singapore.

