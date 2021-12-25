No bookings needed for 3rd Sinovac jab, walk-ins for Pfizer & Moderna boosters available for those eligible

Individuals who have taken their first two doses of the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine can now walk into selected vaccination centres for their third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to complete their primary series, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced in a press release on Dec. 24.

No prior appointment is needed.

Walk-ins for eligible individuals

Individuals who have taken Sinovac for their first two doses can now walk into the following vaccination centres for their third dose to complete their primary series:

Vaccination centres offering Moderna vaccine Vaccination centres offering the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine, if they are aged 60 years and older Raffles City Convention Centre (RCCC), which offers the Sinovac-CoronVac vaccine, and takes walk-ins until Dec. 31, 2021

Three months after second dose

This announcement follows the previous one that those who have taken their two doses of Sinovac-CoronaVac are strongly encouraged to take their third Covid-19 vaccine dose before Dec. 31, 2021, as long as three months have passed from their second dose.

There are currently 29,000 individuals who are due for their third dose, after having received two doses of Sinovac-CoronaVac.

They are strongly recommended to receive a PSAR-authorised mRNA vaccine for their third dose unless medically ineligible to do so.

This will help maintain the protection from the vaccine, as antibody levels from the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine decline rapidly within three to six months after completion of the second dose.

According to MOH, emerging international data indicates that while the mRNA vaccines, especially with booster vaccination, are protective against the Omicron variant, the Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines result in weaker neutralising activity and may not be protective.

Taking the remaining dose of the three-dose primary regime will maintain the individual's fully vaccinated status.

Beyond this time interval, the individual's vaccination status will vert to 'additional dose needed' and will be subject to the current Vaccination-Differentiated Safe Management Measures (VDS) if they do not do so.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Dec. 14 that the government will implement a new policy whereby a booster shot will be necessary for an individual's "fully vaccinated" status to be extended past its expiry date.

Three vaccination centres to offer Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty and Moderna vaccines

From Dec. 27, 2021, three vaccination centres - Bishan Community Club, Canberra Community Club, and Tanjong Pagar Community Club - will begin administering Moderna vaccine, in addition to the currently available Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine.

Individuals who have booked a slot for either vaccine brand at any of these Vaccination Centres via the National Appointment System are required to keep to their bookings and chosen vaccine type.

In view of the rise in Omicron cases globally and locally, there is a need to be boosted for better protection, MOH said.

Those who have had their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago but have not yet received their SMS notification can walk into any vaccination centre for a booster vaccination without making an appointment.

