Temperatures in S'pore to fall to 23°C on New Year's Eve & 2022 first weekend

Temperatures in Singapore are set to plunge as the country will usher in the 2022 new year feeling cooler than usual.

The National Environment Agency said the next few days over end-2021 and start-2022 will be rainy and cool.

A monsoon surge is forecast to appear on New Year's Eve and over the coming weekend.

There will be thundery showers, with daily minimum temperatures of 23°C.

What is a monsoon surge?

Singapore experiences two to four monsoon surges a year.

NEA said this is the first monsoon surge during this northeast monsoon season.

A Northeast Monsoon surge refers to the sudden surge of cold air over north Asia landmass.

The cold air was a result of high pressure systems developed in that region.

At times, a sudden increase in wind speed can cause this surge of cold air to move towards South China Sea.

The cold air warms and gathers moistures in the southern hemisphere, forming rain clouds over the equatorial region.

With a strengthening of winds over the South China Sea, there can be moderate to heavy rain in coastal regions of Southeast Asia, such as Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore, as a result.

A monsoon surge can last between one and five days, bringing widespread, continuous moderate to heavy rain to Singapore.

Sometimes, it can come with breaks of cloudy or overcast conditions too.

You can read more about this weather system from the Meteorological Service Singapore's website.

Top image by NEA