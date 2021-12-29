Back

365 new Covid-19 cases, 134 new Omicron infections in S'pore, no deaths

Some numbers to take note of.

Belmont Lay | December 29, 2021, 01:54 AM

Singapore reported 365 new Covid-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

This is a spike as there were 280 infections reported the previous day Dec. 27.

Imported infections: 173, a new record

Locally transmitted: 192 (191 in the community + 1 in migrant worker's dormitory)

Deaths: 0 (Second day since Sep. 19, 2021 that saw no new Covid-19 deaths reported)

Death toll from coronavirus complications: 825

Omicron cases

The MOH website is presenting the daily new Covid-19 cases separately from new confirmed Omicron cases.

New Omicron variant infections: 134 (94 imported cases + 40 local cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.67

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Singapore has recorded 278,409 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalisations

Intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate: 49.1 per cent

In ICU required close monitoring: 6

In ICU critically ill: 17

Patients in hospital: 303

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 43

