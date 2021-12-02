Back

1,500 free edible seed packs up for grabs at 4 FairPrice outlets from Dec. 2

Need to create an account with Auntie Sam.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 02, 2021, 01:25 AM

Events

If you missed out on the previous round of free edible seed pack distribution via vending machines placed at FairPrice outlets in Vivocity and Marine Parade, here's your second chance.

FairPrice will be giving away a total of 1,500 edible seed packs from Dec. 2, 3pm.

There will be four such "Auntie Sam" vending machines located at the following FairPrice outlets:

  1. Eastpoint FairPrice

  2. Jurong Point FairPrice Xtra

  3. Parkway Parade FairPrice Xtra

  4. Vivocity FairPrice Xtra

According to the press release, there will be 15 types of seeds placed "in random order" – mizuna, wheat grass, chives, thyme, Thai basil, parsley, watercress, rocket leaves, Chinese spinach, spring onion, Chinese kale, leaf lettuce, okra, spinach and pak choi green.

The vending machines will be replenished with seed packs daily, however the timing across outlets may differ, the press release stated.

How to get the seed pack?

To redeem the free seed pack, you will have to register for or have a verified account with Auntie Sam.

Here’s the sign up link for new users: http://auntiesam.sg/sign-up.

Do note that each user can only collect one unique sample. That means you are allowed to get one type of seed, out of the 15 available types, while stocks last.

Top image via NTUC FairPrice/FB

