S'porean girl, 10, draws adorable poster for missing pet lovebird at Choa Chu Kang

A beloved pet bird has gone missing in Singapore, and its owners are desperately looking for it.

This is the bird in question, Cruella, the pale blue lovebird.

Cruella disappeared on Nov. 12 at around 11am, from the Chen family's home at Blk 430 Choa Chu Kang Ave 4.

Speaking to Mothership, Chen said his daughter, Raine, to whom Cruella belongs, had let the bird out of its cage to flex its wings.

However, the lovebird later took off out of an open window.

Hand-drawn poster

They have not seen the bird since.

In the hopes of finding Cruella, 10-year-old Raine came up with the idea of creating her own poster for her missing pet, complete with an adorable drawing of the bird.

The resemblance is uncanny.

Cruella had gone missing once in the past as well, and Raine had similarly drawn a poster, which ended up working pretty well when the bird was found after a week.

Chen added that his daughter is still "feeling sad" about the disappearance of her pet, and will ask him every day if he has received any calls about Cruella.

Cruella is said to be very friendly, and Chen speculates that he might have flew into someone's house or landed on someone's head or shoulder.

If you've spotted Cruella anywhere in the vicinity of Choa Chu Kang Ave 4, you can drop Chen a call at the number stated on the poster.

Top photo courtesy of Chen