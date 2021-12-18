Police looking for 15-year-old girl missing for second time, last seen at Tiong Bahru MRT

[Update on Dec. 18 at 11:24am: According to a police update at 2:20am, the girl has been found, and is safe and well.]

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl, Nusra Musfira Binte Nazim.

She has been missing since Dec. 16.

According to a tweet by SPF, she was last seen at Tiong Bahru MRT wearing a black shirt and red jeans.

#sgpoliceappeal 15-year-old Malay girl missing since 16/12/2021 at 0900hrs. Last seen at Tiong Bahru MRT wearing black shirt and red jeans. If found, please call 999. pic.twitter.com/ootpM0O2sh — SingaporePoliceForce (@SingaporePolice) December 17, 2021

Police implore members of the public to call "999" if they see her.

Second time missing

SPF confirmed that this is the second time that Nusra was reported missing.

In an earlier report, she was missing since Nov. 28, and was last seen in the vicinity of Beo Crescent in Tiong Bahru at around 10:15am.

On Dec. 8 at 11:31am, the police gave an update that Nusra has been located.

