Back

Police looking for 15-year-old girl missing for second time, last seen at Tiong Bahru MRT

She was wearing a black shirt and red jeans.

Faris Alfiq | December 18, 2021, 10:38 AM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

[Update on Dec. 18 at 11:24am: According to a police update at 2:20am, the girl has been found, and is safe and well.]

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl, Nusra Musfira Binte Nazim.

She has been missing since Dec. 16.

According to a tweet by SPF, she was last seen at Tiong Bahru MRT wearing a black shirt and red jeans.

Police implore members of the public to call "999" if they see her.

Second time missing

SPF confirmed that this is the second time that Nusra was reported missing.

In an earlier report, she was missing since Nov. 28, and was last seen in the vicinity of Beo Crescent in Tiong Bahru at around 10:15am.

On Dec. 8 at 11:31am, the police gave an update that Nusra has been located.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Singapore Police Force

Man shouts at Hillion Mall security after sitting at sealed off area, apprehended by police under mental health act

The seat was cordoned off for safe distancing.

December 18, 2021, 05:57 PM

Wang Leehom dropped by at least 3 brands within 24 hours after ex-wife's explosive bombshell alleging multiple affairs

Jay Chou has also unfollowed him on Instagram.

December 18, 2021, 05:44 PM

Wang Leehom's ex-wife claims he cheated on her with both men & women

His ex-wife ended her letter by saying that by making her experience public, she hopes others would not have to go through the same things she did.

December 18, 2021, 03:42 PM

Canberra residents turn corridor into Christmas wonderland

Walking into winter wonderland.

December 18, 2021, 03:17 PM

After nearly 20 years working as a helper in S'pore, I finally bought my family a home

This International Migrants Day, we share the story of Ruby Nazareno and her journey to giving her family a permanent place to call home.

December 18, 2021, 01:28 PM

BTS-theme experience zone, with special photobook & poster, at Suntec City till Jan. 2, 2022

Attention all ARMYs.

December 18, 2021, 12:06 PM

27 victims in S'pore lost at least S$109,000 in phishing scams since November 2021

There might be more scams that are unreported.

December 18, 2021, 11:20 AM

Bryan Wong heard late father's voice on 7th day of passing, still feels his presence now

Wong never felt alone after his father's death as he believes the latter would manifest 'in his own way' to show his support.

December 18, 2021, 10:25 AM

Badminton: S'porean Loh Kean Yew makes history, secures bronze medal & aiming for silver or gold

History being written.

December 18, 2021, 03:45 AM

412 new Covid-19 cases & 1 more death in S'pore on Dec. 17

Total number of cases reported thus far is 275,384

December 17, 2021, 09:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.