15-year-old girl missing since Nov. 28, police appealing for information on whereabouts

A 15-year-old girl has been missing since Nov. 29.

Nusra Musfira Binte Nazim was last seen in the vicinity of Beo Crescent in Tiong Bahru at around 10:15am on Nov. 29.

Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of Nusra, and anyone with information should call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force.