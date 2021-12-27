Back

Ultraman & Merliger, inspired by S'pore's Merlion, beat 3 kaijus in Marina Bay in finale episode

Merlion-inspired kaiju.

Zi Shan Kow | December 27, 2021, 10:56 AM

In the third and final episode of the Ultraman series set in Singapore, the Japanese superhero joins forces with Merliger, our very own Singapore-inspired kaiju, or giant monster.

The final showdown

In the first two episodes, Ultraman had seemingly defeated two kaijus, Red King and Neronga, at key landmarks Gardens By The Bay and Jewel Changi Airport.

This time, Ultraman faced another opponent: Gubila, an aquatic kaiju that emerged from the waters of Siloso Beach at Sentosa.

Screenshot from ウルトラマン公式 ULTRAMAN OFFICIAL by TSUBURAYA PROD. / YouTube

Gubila somehow swan to Marina Bay, where he met still-alive Red King and Neronga.

In front of Marina Bay Sands and the ArtScience Museum, and before the aloof Merlion statue, the final battle began.

What a scene. Screenshot from ウルトラマン公式 ULTRAMAN OFFICIAL by TSUBURAYA PROD. / YouTube

In a three against one match, Ultraman got owned.

Screenshot from ウルトラマン公式 ULTRAMAN OFFICIAL by TSUBURAYA PROD. / YouTube

As teased in the previous episodes, the eyes of the Merlion statue started to shine, and Merliger appeared from the shallow waters of the bay to defend his territory.

The two acknowledged each other with a curt bow, and faced the three kaijus head-on.

They have the same colour scheme so you know they are friends. Screenshot from ウルトラマン公式 ULTRAMAN OFFICIAL by TSUBURAYA PROD. / YouTube

Merlinger, unlike the Merlion, has four scaly limbs but still maintained an impressive tail and mane.

Screenshot from ウルトラマン公式 ULTRAMAN OFFICIAL by TSUBURAYA PROD. / YouTube

It all came to a head when Ultraman put his arms together in his iconic Specium Ray pose, and zapped his enemies into oblivion.

Peace on the sunny island of Singapore is once again maintained.

Screenshot from ウルトラマン公式 ULTRAMAN OFFICIAL by TSUBURAYA PROD. / YouTube

STB campaign

Titled "Ultraman: A New Power of Singapore", the series of episodes set in Singapore is part of the SingapoReimagine campaign.

The campaign was launched by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) in Japan "to convey the charm of Singapore from a new perspective", according to the Visit Singapore website.

The campaign also aims to celebrate 55 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Japan.

Ultraman, first aired in 1966, is also commemorating its 55th anniversary.

During the 1.5-year tie-up, Ultraman will appear in the ongoing SingapoReimagine campaign in key tourism visuals, short films and travel merchandise.

Top images by ウルトラマン公式 ULTRAMAN OFFICIAL by TSUBURAYA PROD. / YouTube

