Grow sideways as McDonald's S'pore does 1-for-1 McSpicy for S$6

Have you not eaten enough this year?

Well, if you haven't, McDonald’s Singapore is offering a one-for-one deal for its McSpicy burger from Dec. 15 noon until early morning Dec. 16.

The promotion is offering two McSpicy burgers for just S$6.

The offer is valid via the McDonald’s app and McDelivery, and limited to one redemption per customer.

For McDelivery, the deal allows a McSpicy la carte order with any purchase, from 12pm to 1.30am, while stocks last.

Add a McSpicy Burger (ALC) to cart before applying code [MCSP141].

To check out, ensure a minimum S$10 spend excluding delivery charge.

For in-store redemption, the deal is valid at all McDonald’s outlets in Singapore, except those in polytechnics and the outlet at Nanyang Technological University.

And you must be logged in on the app before purchase.

Is this a ploy to make you download the McDonald's app?

Yes.

