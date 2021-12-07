Back

Grow sideways as McDonald's S'pore does 1-for-1 Double Filet-O-Fish at S$5.40

Why just grow up and old?

Belmont Lay | December 07, 2021, 02:23 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

McDonald’s Singapore is offering a one-for-one deal for its Double Filet-O-Fish burger on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.

The promotion is offering two Double Filet-O-Fish burgers for just S$5.40.

To access the deal, customers need to scan the QR code available on the McDonald’s app at the in-store kiosk.

The QR code will expire within few minutes upon activation.

Sale of the burger starts at 4am and is available for breakfast and the rest of the day until midnight.

Each customer is limited to redeeming the deal once.

The deal is valid at all McDonald’s outlets in Singapore, except those in polytechnics and the outlet at Nanyang Technological University.

It is not valid for McDelivery orders.

Is this a ploy to make you download the McDonald's app?

Yes.

Top photos via McDonald's & McSenget

Follow and listen to our podcast here

S'porean women pickier than men when dating with average of 19 requirements: Dating app survey

600 Singaporeans were surveyed on their dating preferences.

December 07, 2021, 01:21 PM

All VTL travellers to S'pore must take daily Covid-19 ART tests from Dec. 7

This enhanced testing regime will remain in place for at least four weeks.

December 07, 2021, 01:08 PM

Pop-up Spongebob-themed cafe with Impossible Foods menu at Bugis from Dec. 16, 2021

I can't hear youuuuu

December 07, 2021, 12:56 PM

Miss flying? Tightened security screening at Serangoon MRT station gives commuters boarding feeling.

Just like flying but without the flying part.

December 07, 2021, 12:46 PM

Low Thia Khiang & Sylvia Lim didn't advise Yaw Shin Leong to stay silent: Workers' Party

He chose not to appear in front of the CEC, WP added.

December 07, 2021, 12:04 PM

Sold out: S$1,499 outdoor dome tent staycation by S'pore zoo

There are still some slots left on booking platform Klook.

December 07, 2021, 12:03 PM

Student, 23, sleeps & eats at Beijing hotels & VIP lounges for free by posing as wealthy socialite for 3 weeks

She did not spend a single cent for three weeks.

December 07, 2021, 10:48 AM

Soh Rui Yong crushes own national marathon record, first S'porean eligible to qualify for Asian Games

Insane pace.

December 07, 2021, 03:19 AM

No more MOH daily press releases on S’pore Covid-19 situation from Dec. 7

Daily updates can be accessed from MOH's website.

December 07, 2021, 12:28 AM

662 new Covid-19 cases & 4 deaths reported in S'pore on Dec. 6

Tonight's update in full.

December 06, 2021, 11:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.