Grow sideways as McDonald's S'pore does 1-for-1 Double Filet-O-Fish at S$5.40

McDonald’s Singapore is offering a one-for-one deal for its Double Filet-O-Fish burger on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.

The promotion is offering two Double Filet-O-Fish burgers for just S$5.40.

To access the deal, customers need to scan the QR code available on the McDonald’s app at the in-store kiosk.

The QR code will expire within few minutes upon activation.

Sale of the burger starts at 4am and is available for breakfast and the rest of the day until midnight.

Each customer is limited to redeeming the deal once.

The deal is valid at all McDonald’s outlets in Singapore, except those in polytechnics and the outlet at Nanyang Technological University.

It is not valid for McDelivery orders.

Is this a ploy to make you download the McDonald's app?

Yes.

Top photos via McDonald's & McSenget

Follow and listen to our podcast here