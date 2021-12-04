Back

M'sia company fined for dumping garbage at night using its funeral van

Van has been confiscated for investigation.

Faris Alfiq | December 04, 2021, 12:49 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A funeral van company in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur, was fined after authorities found out they were using their company's funeral van to dump controlled solid waste.

But it is unclear what was the controlled solid waste they were dumping or where the waste came from.

According to a Facebook post by the Federal Territories Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorpWP) on Dec. 2, the company allegedly used their funeral van as a garbage collection vehicle at night.

According to a Malaysian news site, Kosmo!, SWCorpWP director Ummi Kalthum Shuib revealed that they uncovered the act via a close-circuit television (CCTV) at the back alley of Jalan Metro Perdana Timur 10 on Nov. 22.

The premise of the funeral van company was subsequently raided by a team of SWCorp's operation officers, Malay Mail reported.

Funeral van confiscated

"We have identified the vehicle used by the suspects during the dumping of controlled solid waste at the location," SWCorrpWP wrote in their Facebook post.

They added that the funeral van has been confiscated for further investigations.

The offender will be investigated under the 2007 Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Act, which is the prohibition towards piling, processing, and disposing of controlled solid wastes without permission, SWCorpWP added.

Ummi said if found guilty, the offenders can be fined between RM10,000 (S$3,240) and RM100,000 (S$32,440), or jailed for a period of between six months and five years.

A combination of a fine and jail term can also be imposed.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via SWCorp Wilayah Persekutuan/Facebook

Omicron variant mixed with HIV forms new virus: Goh Meng Seng slapped with third POFMA order

This is his third POFMA order this year.

December 04, 2021, 12:21 PM

Character in American animated sitcom 'Archer' shouts '1 Bukit Batok Street 25', a real address

A condo in Bukit Batok got an international shoutout.

December 04, 2021, 11:43 AM

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta apologises for bank's worst outage in a decade

'I share their frustration and their pain.'

December 04, 2021, 11:31 AM

Types of S’poreans facing the Covid-19 ‘infodemic’

The danger of hearing only what we want to hear.

December 04, 2021, 11:00 AM

Why meat with veggie dishes charged as meat & other questions, answered by 29-year-old cai fan boss

Answers to age-old questions.

December 04, 2021, 10:23 AM

Here’s how you can do all your Christmas shopping in one place in S’pore, all at one go

We have a gifting guide for every member of the family.

December 04, 2021, 10:00 AM

S'pore school counsellor on test anxiety & how students can better manage school stress

Test anxiety remains one of the most common issues that plague students.

December 04, 2021, 07:27 AM

2 more Omicron Covid-19 cases detected in S'pore but remained in Changi Airport transit area

They did not interact with the community.

December 04, 2021, 03:19 AM

Raeesah Khan testified WP leaders advised her to stick to lie in Parliament: Committee of Privileges report

Khan also said that the WP leaders directed her not to respond to the police.

December 04, 2021, 01:11 AM

766 new Covid-19 cases & 9 deaths reported in S'pore

Today's update.

December 03, 2021, 10:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.