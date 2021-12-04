M'sia company fined for dumping garbage at night using its funeral van

A funeral van company in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur, was fined after authorities found out they were using their company's funeral van to dump controlled solid waste.

But it is unclear what was the controlled solid waste they were dumping or where the waste came from.

According to a Facebook post by the Federal Territories Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorpWP) on Dec. 2, the company allegedly used their funeral van as a garbage collection vehicle at night.

According to a Malaysian news site, Kosmo! , SWCorpWP director Ummi Kalthum Shuib revealed that they uncovered the act via a close-circuit television (CCTV) at the back alley of Jalan Metro Perdana Timur 10 on Nov. 22.

The premise of the funeral van company was subsequently raided by a team of SWCorp's operation officers, Malay Mail reported.

Funeral van confiscated

"We have identified the vehicle used by the suspects during the dumping of controlled solid waste at the location," SWCorrpWP wrote in their Facebook post.

They added that the funeral van has been confiscated for further investigations.

The offender will be investigated under the 2007 Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Act, which is the prohibition towards piling, processing, and disposing of controlled solid wastes without permission, SWCorpWP added.

Ummi said if found guilty, the offenders can be fined between RM10,000 (S$3,240) and RM100,000 (S$32,440), or jailed for a period of between six months and five years.

A combination of a fine and jail term can also be imposed.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via SWCorp Wilayah Persekutuan/Facebook