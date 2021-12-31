Back

McDonald's S'pore designs limited edition cross-body bags, S$14.90 with any purchase

McFashion.

Mandy How | December 31, 2021, 11:00 AM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

As McDonald's no longer just sells fast food, fast fashion is next on the list.

Limited edition cross-body bag

From 11am on Jan. 4, diners can also buy cross-body bags with any purchase made via McDelivery or in stores.

The limited-edition bags will come in two designs for S$14.90 each: Sesame Seed and Big Mac ‘N’ Fries.

Image via McDonald's Singapore

McDelivery Inbox Treat subscribers will get early access on Jan. 3 to the bags online via a promo code, or in-store via the My McDonald’s App.

You'll have to sign up before Jan. 2, 11:59pm, and it's limited to the first 5,000 pieces per design during this early access period.

To subscribe to McDelivery Inbox Treats, update your account preferences to receive the promo code deals.

Other perks include free items, one-for-one deals, 50 per cent off selected items, free delivery (via promo codes), and surprise deals.

Image via McDonald's Singapore

The cross-body bags are not available at Drive-Thru, Dessert Kiosk, McCafé, as well as the following outlets:

  • McDonald’s Shell Hougang

  • McDonald’s Shell Tampines

  • McDonald’s Shell Havelock

  • McDonald’s Tampines Kiosk

  • GrabFood and Foodpanda platforms

Related story

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of this rather short article (hopefully not by speed-scrolling). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via McDonald's Singapore

China bans national football players from getting tattoos, existing tattoos to be removed or covered up

To "set a good example for society".

December 31, 2021, 10:50 AM

Rebecca Lim & Chiou Huey 'dance' barefoot with cockroaches in dumpster in behind-the-scenes

Art imitates life.

December 31, 2021, 10:49 AM

Temperatures in S'pore to fall to 23°C on New Year's Eve & 2022 first weekend

Spending both 2021 and 2022 at home as a burrito wrap.

December 31, 2021, 05:16 AM

311 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 103 are Omicron cases

1 death reported today.

December 31, 2021, 12:58 AM

NTU & Harvard scientists develop biodegradable food packaging that can keep strawberries fresh for a longer period

This new material can help to reduce food waste and plastic waste.

December 31, 2021, 12:10 AM

MOH addresses 'serious allegation' linking purported death of teenager to Covid vaccine

MOH called on the public to refrain from unsubstantiated speculation while more tests are being done.

December 30, 2021, 08:55 PM

Man arrested after allegedly slamming innocent tuxedo cat against a wall at Ang Mo Kio Blk 645

The man believed to be connected to this case of animal cruelty was arrested two days after a report was made.

December 30, 2021, 07:05 PM

Plenty of people flocked to St John's, Lazarus & Kusu Islands over Christmas long weekend

A massive telepathy among Singaporeans.

December 30, 2021, 06:56 PM

Many agree to show up after TikTok video informs people to dance outside Hillion Mall on Jan. 1, 2022

"Calling all west siders"

December 30, 2021, 06:06 PM

Brunei suspends all non-essential travel from Jan. 1, 2022, including S'pore due to Omicron

Other countries on the list were China and Australia.

December 30, 2021, 05:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.