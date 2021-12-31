McDonald's S'pore designs limited edition cross-body bags, S$14.90 with any purchase

As McDonald's no longer just sells fast food, fast fashion is next on the list.

Limited edition cross-body bag

From 11am on Jan. 4, diners can also buy cross-body bags with any purchase made via McDelivery or in stores.

The limited-edition bags will come in two designs for S$14.90 each: Sesame Seed and Big Mac ‘N’ Fries.

McDelivery Inbox Treat subscribers will get early access on Jan. 3 to the bags online via a promo code, or in-store via the My McDonald’s App.

You'll have to sign up before Jan. 2, 11:59pm, and it's limited to the first 5,000 pieces per design during this early access period.

To subscribe to McDelivery Inbox Treats, update your account preferences to receive the promo code deals.

Other perks include free items, one-for-one deals, 50 per cent off selected items, free delivery (via promo codes), and surprise deals.

The cross-body bags are not available at Drive-Thru, Dessert Kiosk, McCafé, as well as the following outlets:

McDonald’s Shell Hougang

McDonald’s Shell Tampines

McDonald’s Shell Havelock

McDonald’s Tampines Kiosk

GrabFood and Foodpanda platforms

Top image via McDonald's Singapore